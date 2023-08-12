TBI Says Man At Speedway Produced Pistol, Then Was Shot By Multiple Officers; Roger Heard Killed

The TBI said a man who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police on Friday night pulled a gun after getting out of his car at the Speedway at Third and Holtzclaw.

He was identified as Roger Sylvester Heard Jr., 34.

Heard's last arrest in Hamilton County was July 16, 2020, for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The TBI said, "Preliminary information indicates that some time after 9:30 p.m., officers with the Chattanooga Police Department attempted to arrest Heard on outstanding warrants, at a business at 1330 East 3rd St.

"Reports from the scene indicate that during the encounter, Heard exited a vehicle and produced a pistol. At that time, multiple officers discharged their service weapons, striking Heard. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

"During the use of force incident, one officer sustained gunshot wounds and was also taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement."

The TBI also said, "At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal officer-involved shooting."

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit, it was stated.