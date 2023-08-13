Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man's Trailer Tire Slashed While He Ate In Chick-fil-A; Perspective Employee Hides Out In Bathroom

  • Sunday, August 13, 2023

A man called police from the Chick-fil-A, 1804 Gunbarrel Road, and said that one of his trailer's tires was slashed while he was there around 11 a.m. He said he left the trailer parked in the lot for about 15 or 20 minutes while he was inside, and when he got back out to it, he discovered that the tire was flat and had slashes (cuts) in it. He said it will cost around $130 to replace it.

* * *

A man called police and told them he knew where his stolen vehicle was located. Police located the vehicle at the location provided by the man on Cherokee Boulevard. The vehicle was unlocked and had the keys on the driver's side floorboard. The owner came and the vehicle was released to him, along with being removed from NCIC. No suspect was on scene at the time and the vehicle was unoccupied when located.

* * *

A man at a business on Kellys Ferry Road told police a woman has been squatting inside one of their storage units. He said he did not want any charge pressed against her. He just wanted police to speak with her and ask her to move somewhere else. Police met with the woman and she agreed to pack her things and leave.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a black can with a large red flammable sign left in a grass field at 103 Jubilee Dr. Due to the heat in the area and the location of the suspicious item being close to both the airport and an auto shop, police were concerned of accidental fire or possible arson. Police stopped to kick said can to see if it had liquid. It did. Police walked into the auto shop to ask if the can belonged to them. It did not. Auto shop assisted in the proper disposal of the hazardous can.

* * *

An EPB employee at 4240 Benton Dr. called police regarding damage done to an EPB pole. The employee said he believes a construction truck hit it and caused it to split in half. There was a concrete truck on scene for LambCon; however, the driver said his truck had just pulled up and there was no damage to his truck. The EPB employee stated he just needed a report done for EPB to be able to fix the pole.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of N. Moore in regard to a black Mercedes displaying an expired GA temporary tag. Police made contact with the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle. The man presented with a tattoo on his left forearm. He was very disgruntled. Police verified the registration and released him with a verbal warning, as he said he was in the process of acquiring a license plate.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road called police and wished to turn in a backpack that they found. He said that it was next to the sidewalk there, and when he looked through it, there was an ID for a woman inside. Police took the backpack and will be turning it into CPD Property, and making it releasable to the woman.

* * *

Police responded to an auto theft in progress at the Speedway, 4355 Hwy. 58, and spoke to the victim. He said he went into the gas station and left his pick-up truck running with the keys in it, and when he returned, it was gone. The vehicle is a 1999 white Ford F150 that has gold under-trim and a blue bicycle in the bed. Officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling southbound on I-75, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop before it fled, evading police, into Georgia. The officer who attempted to stop the vehicle said the suspect was a white male wearing a fedora or cowboy hat. The surrounding authorities were notified and the vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

The manger at a business on Watauga Street told police he observed a woman to be carrying a beer as well as a bag of chips. The manager went on to inform police he had seen this woman placing the bag of chips back, but was unsure if she had re-taken it. Police were informed that the next time this woman was observed, she was outside the business walking off the property. The manager told police he did not observe anything on her person as she walked away, but was unsure if anything was possibly taken.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. An employee told police she was having an issue with a homeless person who was refusing to leave the store. She said she wanted the man to leave and not return. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He said that he was looking for a place to buy cigarettes. He left the area on foot without incident.

* * *

The security company watching the Public Storage at 5624 Highway 153, called police reporting that two people were dumpster diving there. Police approached a man who said that he was living in the apartment there with his wife. Police recalled other people living in this apartment, but did recall that the storage company had someone living on site to care for the property. The man woke his wife, who called the district manager. Police have spoken with the manager by phone in the past about who should be living on site. The manager confirmed that the woman and her husband were lawful residents of the apartment, and should be there. Police asked the manager to communicate that with the security company, and she agreed.

* * *

A man told police he parked his vehicle on the side of Emmeline Way He said when he returned to his vehicle, the back driver's side window was broken. There were cameras in the area, however, they did not capture anyone hitting the vehicle.

* * *

An employee at Ross Dress 4 Less, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police she last saw her phone around 9 p.m. the night before, sitting on the register. She then discovered it was gone when she left work around 9:30 p.m. She checked with the manager, who said she looked at the camera video, but didn’t see anything. She then tracked the phone to an address on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road in Ooltewah. I told her she would need to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for assistance if she wants to try to find her phone there.

* * *

A Ford Edge with TN tag was reported parked behind 5 Below store at 5764 Highway 153. The store cameras spotted the vehicle pulling up behind the store at approximately 8 a.m. Police attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle, with no success. The store manager is aware of the vehicle and will contact the property manager to see what they would like to do.

* * *

The owner of Peach Cobbler Factory, 301 E Martin Luther King Blvd., told police that a women came into the business and filled out a job application. When the owner came from the back she observed that the women was in her bathroom After five minutes the owner started knocking on the door, telling the applicant she needed to leave. The owner said that the women began cussing her, calling her all sorts of names before leaving the business. Police viewed the application and a picture the owner had of the woman, and police were able to identify her.

