Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY 
935 GREEN HILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE 
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ALCANTAR SALTO, ARTURO 
7356 LEE HWY 12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY 
953 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/DRIVING ON REVOKED)

ANDERSON, FRANKLIN BLAINE 
156 MOUNTAIN MEADOWS RD.

LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
RECKLESS DRIVING

BAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN 
471 MONYA LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CARLINA S 
1318 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUTLER TATE, MARQUISE BION 
1615 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON 
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, VAN I K 
4311 HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHASE, TONY ALLEN 
21 BELL ST NE HOMELESS ATLANTA, 30303 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COLLINS, ALTON LATAVIOUS 
2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG 
572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD 
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOBBS, CHRISTINA MARIE 
7640 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE 
1623 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO 
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (FENTANYLE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREDERICK, MARDOCHE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ROSALIO 
2863 CLIFTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEARD, MARION SELENA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HESS, TODD HURLEY 
184 TIMBERLAKE DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HODGES, DEBBIE L 
11118 LONDON LN APISON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, D ANTE 
6229 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN 
1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

LANE, JAWAUN LAMONT 
3905 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL 
385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

LEVEL, HAYDEN BLAKE 
65 VILLARD APT 1415 GREENVILLE, 29615 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

LOWE, JIMMY DEAN 
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM 
5614 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON 
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE 
5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES 
522 COLLEGE STREE UNIT 9 ELIZABETHTOWN, 42701 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN 
84 HERITAGE DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRAY, CARMEN NM 
106 FREEMAN CIR TELLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD 
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
1712 CANNON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD 
2100 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD 
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
2908 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071656 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RIZZO, KAILA N 
5510 ALABAMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL 
602 OLGLETHORPE RDIGE HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VELAZQUEZ, ESSA RUBI VERDUGO 
1606 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37012 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE 
805 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WATSON, ROBBIE TODD 
9411 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WILSON, JANEA LASHUNN 
604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

WINKFIELD, DEANDRE 
601 OGLETHORPE LANE HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN 
2709 CITICO AVE UNIT P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALCANTAR SALTO, ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BROWN, CARLINA S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUTLER TATE, MARQUISE BION
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/26/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/03/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, VAN I K
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASE, TONY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COLLINS, ALTON LATAVIOUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (FENTANYLE)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FREDERICK, MARDOCHE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ROSALIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HESS, TODD HURLEY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGES, DEBBIE L
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, D ANTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LEVEL, HAYDEN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VELAZQUEZ, ESSA RUBI VERDUGO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/28/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATSON, ROBBIE TODD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/31/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
WILSON, JANEA LASHUNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/16/2023
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, August 15th
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Lee Volleyball Picked Ninth In Preseason Poll
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Mocs Volleyball Hosts Blue-Gold Scrimmage Thursday
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Baylor Soccer Opens Season With Shutout Over East Hamilton
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Pulled Over For Traffic Violation Had No Insurance And Had Been Drinking; Suspicious Vehicle Was Just Man Giving Driving Lessons
  • 8/16/2023

Police pulled over a man driving on Highway 58 because he didn’t have tag lights on his vehicle. Police found the man had a revoked license and didn’t have insurance with him. He admitted he ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, DONAVAN RAY 935 GREEN HILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL ... more

City Cites Multiple Violations By Blue Light Bar; Joyce Claims Selective Enforcement
  • 8/15/2023

The city cited multiple Beer Board rule violations by the Blue Light Bar on Station Street, while the attorney for owner Brian Joyce cried selective enforcement at a court session on Tuesday. ... more

Breaking News
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
  • 8/15/2023
2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
  • 8/15/2023
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
  • 8/15/2023
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Who's Following You - And Response
  • 8/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
  • 8/15/2023
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
  • 8/14/2023
Lee Volleyball Picked Ninth In Preseason Poll
  • 8/15/2023
Mocs Volleyball Hosts Blue-Gold Scrimmage Thursday
  • 8/15/2023
Happenings
Local Arts Leaders And Supporters To Be Honored At Sept. 14 “InterMission” Event Featuring Legendary Actor Alan Cumming
  • 8/15/2023
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
  • 8/15/2023
Did You Know? Black Patch War (1906-1908)
Did You Know? Black Patch War (1906-1908)
  • 8/16/2023
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
  • 8/15/2023
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
  • 8/15/2023
Entertainment
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
  • 8/15/2023
WTCI Flagship, Raise Your Hand, To Feature Local Bilingual Author And Her Spanish-Immersion Elementary Students
  • 8/15/2023
Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street To Test New Design Concepts, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks
  • 8/14/2023
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
  • 8/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Hawkins County Attorney/Judge Charged With Forgery, Bribery
  • 8/15/2023
July Tennessee State Revenues Were $153.5 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 8/15/2023
Southwest Airlines To Locate New Crew Base In Nashville, Creating Anticipated 1,300 Jobs
  • 8/15/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
  • 8/14/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
  • 8/15/2023
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
  • 8/14/2023
GPS Announces Faculty And Staff Additions And Updates For 2023-24
  • 8/14/2023
Living Well
Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Chattanooga Heart Institute After Data Breach
  • 8/15/2023
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
  • 8/15/2023
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
  • 8/15/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing With Special Guests Classic Harmony Is Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
"The Name of Jesus Christ Is Powerful" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Michael Lynn Seay
Michael Lynn Seay
  • 8/15/2023
Herman Jackson
Herman Jackson
  • 8/15/2023
James Lebron Laney
James Lebron Laney
  • 8/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 8/15/2023
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 8/15/2023
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
  • 8/15/2023