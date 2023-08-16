Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY

935 GREEN HILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALCANTAR SALTO, ARTURO

7356 LEE HWY 12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY

953 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/DRIVING ON REVOKED)



ANDERSON, FRANKLIN BLAINE

156 MOUNTAIN MEADOWS RD.

LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainRECKLESS DRIVINGBAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN471 MONYA LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROWN, CARLINA S1318 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTBUTLER TATE, MARQUISE BION1615 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVCALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARTER, VAN I K4311 HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHASE, TONY ALLEN21 BELL ST NE HOMELESS ATLANTA, 30303Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCOLLINS, ALTON LATAVIOUS2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCROWDER, JIMMY DOUG572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOBBS, CHRISTINA MARIE7640 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARDUEY, JOSHUA KYLE1623 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEEDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (FENTANYLE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFREDERICK, MARDOCHE2709 CITICO AVE APT D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPROPER PASSINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ROSALIO2863 CLIFTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEARD, MARION SELENA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000FAILURE TO APPEARHESS, TODD HURLEY184 TIMBERLAKE DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHODGES, DEBBIE L11118 LONDON LN APISON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, D ANTE6229 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERJONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTLANE, JAWAUN LAMONT3905 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTLAWSON, TRAVIS EARL385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHELEVEL, HAYDEN BLAKE65 VILLARD APT 1415 GREENVILLE, 29615Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)LOWE, JIMMY DEAN407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM5614 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMARSH, GREGORY LEBRON2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES522 COLLEGE STREE UNIT 9 ELIZABETHTOWN, 42701Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN84 HERITAGE DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MURRAY, CARMEN NM106 FREEMAN CIR TELLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION FTAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYPARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE1712 CANNON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD2100 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISMVIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYRAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS2908 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071656Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRIZZO, KAILA N5510 ALABAMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL602 OLGLETHORPE RDIGE HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VELAZQUEZ, ESSA RUBI VERDUGO1606 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37012Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE805 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWATSON, ROBBIE TODD9411 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOPEN CONTAINER LAWSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONWILSON, JANEA LASHUNN604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONWINKFIELD, DEANDRE601 OGLETHORPE LANE HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAWOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN2709 CITICO AVE UNIT P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALCANTAR SALTO, ARTURO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/10/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BROWN, CARLINA S

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUTLER TATE, MARQUISE BION

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/26/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/03/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, VAN I K

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHASE, TONY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COLLINS, ALTON LATAVIOUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (FENTANYLE)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FREDERICK, MARDOCHE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ROSALIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/06/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HESS, TODD HURLEY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HODGES, DEBBIE L

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, D ANTE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/03/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER LEVEL, HAYDEN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) LOWE, JIMMY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE