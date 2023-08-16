Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, DONAVAN RAY
935 GREEN HILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ALCANTAR SALTO, ARTURO
7356 LEE HWY 12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY
953 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/DRIVING ON REVOKED)
ANDERSON, FRANKLIN BLAINE
156 MOUNTAIN MEADOWS RD.
LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
RECKLESS DRIVING
BAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN
471 MONYA LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, CARLINA S
1318 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUTLER TATE, MARQUISE BION
1615 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, VAN I K
4311 HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASE, TONY ALLEN
21 BELL ST NE HOMELESS ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COLLINS, ALTON LATAVIOUS
2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOBBS, CHRISTINA MARIE
7640 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE
1623 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (FENTANYLE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FREDERICK, MARDOCHE
2709 CITICO AVE APT D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ROSALIO
2863 CLIFTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEARD, MARION SELENA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HESS, TODD HURLEY
184 TIMBERLAKE DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGES, DEBBIE L
11118 LONDON LN APISON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, D ANTE
6229 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
LANE, JAWAUN LAMONT
3905 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LEVEL, HAYDEN BLAKE
65 VILLARD APT 1415 GREENVILLE, 29615
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM
5614 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE
5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
522 COLLEGE STREE UNIT 9 ELIZABETHTOWN, 42701
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
84 HERITAGE DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRAY, CARMEN NM
106 FREEMAN CIR TELLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
1712 CANNON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD
2100 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
2908 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071656
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIZZO, KAILA N
5510 ALABAMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
602 OLGLETHORPE RDIGE HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VELAZQUEZ, ESSA RUBI VERDUGO
1606 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37012
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE
805 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATSON, ROBBIE TODD
9411 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
WILSON, JANEA LASHUNN
604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
WINKFIELD, DEANDRE
601 OGLETHORPE LANE HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
2709 CITICO AVE UNIT P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
