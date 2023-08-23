Latest Headlines

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning

  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

A motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 9314 Smith Cemetery Circle. At 2:08 a.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a house on fire in the woods.

Dallas Day Fire Chief Markus Fritts reported the abandoned home did not have a driveway for fire trucks to gain access and extinguish the fire. Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and brush trucks to fight the fire in the woods.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded with their brush trucks to the scene.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Denies Diversion For Baby Sitter In Annie Shell Death Case
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (4)
  • 8/22/2023
  • 8/22/2023
  • 8/23/2023
