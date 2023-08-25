Firm Building East Ridge Gateway Development Gets Smaller State Help Than Requested

The construction of the Chattanooga Red Wolves/Gateway Development continues in East Ridge. When finished, it will include a stadium, offices, retail and townhomes. The developer applied for a $23 million economic development grant from the state of Tennessee but received a grant for $5 million. In an arrangement with East Ridge, the grant would come through the city’s Industrial Development Board, and be paid in percentages as certain benchmarks were met.

At this time, the IDB has paid Sterling Holdings the first and second payment. To get the remainder, the developer requested for the city council to amend the requirement that the final 25 percent would be paid subject to the completion of public infrastructure for Phase 1 of the project. The amount already spent by the developer exceeds the total grant amount of $5 million, the board was told. A motion for amending the agreement failed to pass.

The city did approve measures to build the road leading from Ringgold Road into the Gateway Development. Plans to widen the road to the front gate of the development will move forward. After negotiations failed for acquiring additional property needed from the East Ridge Retirement Center to build the road, the council voted to approve a redesign in order to use right-of-way property it already owns. The city had already spent $602,000 to acquire property adjacent to Mack Smith Road up to that point.

Kimley Horn and Associates has worked with the parks and recreation department in East Ridge in the past, said City Manager Scott Miller. The company helped East Ridge successfully apply for a $400,000 grant and another for $500,000 that was used to build the splash pad. Now the city will be entering into a professional services agreement with the company for a design and implementation of a five-year parks and recreation plan. That includes participating in the upcoming East Ridge fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, to gather information from the public about what residents want to see.

The East Ridge zoning ordinance was amended to reduce the parking spaces needed at hotels around the city. They currently are located in zones, C-1 and C-2 that require the hotel to have 1.25 parking spaces for every room. The hotels in C-4 currently require the business to have 1.5 parking spaces for every room. The parking ratio to rooms has been reduced to one space for each room in all city zones.

City Manager Miller said the radios that are now being used by the East Ridge animal services for communications are antiquated. The council approved a budgeted purchase of two portables radios for $11,014 from Motorola Solutions to replace the old ones.

Authorization was given for a price increase on a new Ford service truck that had been ordered on July 27. The city has been notified that the price went up $2,575 due to changes in production to the vehicles.

And the fiscal year 2024 budget was amended to pay for a new garbage truck that had been ordered at the beginning of March 2022. The delivery was not until Aug. 2. The cost of the vehicle is $266,000.

The city manager recommended tabling a vote on a resolution that would waive the fee and allow use of the East Ridge Community Center by the Sons of Confederate Veterans for their monthly meeting. Mr. Miller told the council that the city’s policy has been to waive fees for non-profit organizations, but the city has been inundated with requests. He suggested setting a new policy that would waive fees only for non-profit organizations that provide a service or a benefit to the community. Discussion of a new policy will be on the agenda of an upcoming meeting.