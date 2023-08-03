Latest Headlines

Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One

  • Thursday, August 3, 2023
Daquan Malique Mason
Daquan Malique Mason

A youth who was charged with murder not long after his high school graduation went to court to ask for a low bond, but Daquan Malique Mason wound up with a higher one.

The bond for Mason in the slaying last Sept. 25 of 32-year-old Roger Bell was $500,000.
 
Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson, after watching police video of the shooting, raised it to $650,000.
 
He said it showed Mason, who was 19 at the time, firing in the direction of the victim.
 
Trial of the case was set for Feb.
13. He is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment. 
 
The video shows Mason in a gun battle with two other men.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 10:16 p.m. to a call of shots fired at the 1000 block of S. Lyerly Street. Police were notified of multiple reports of the shooting.
 
Upon arrival, police observed an unoccupied yellow Dodge Charger with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side. Multiple shell casings were in the roadway.
 
Approximately one hour later, a 24-year-old man walked into Erlanger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
 
At 3:15 a.m., Bell was found dead at 2404 E. 12th St. He had been shot in the back.
 
Police said the video showed Mason firing at the two men. Bell ran across a front yard and south on S. Lyerly St. Police said he was shot once in the back as he tried to flee.
 
Police said Mason is seen shooting wildly toward a house and front yard, then firing more shots as he ran south on Lyerly Street.
 
Mason was taken in for questioning and he admitting being at the scene and firing the first shot, it was stated.
 
Jay Perry of the Public Defender's Office said Mason had no prior criminal record. He said the detective on the case was no longer with the department.
 
He said Mason and Bell were friends, and they had driven to the scene together.
 
Prosecutor Addie Nester said the former detective was readily available and was called to testify at the bond hearing.
 
She said Mason had a beef with men at the scene and began firing multiple shots despite a young girl being present. She said, "Then he shoots his friend. He admits he fired first. He gets in a car with somebody else and leaves his friend to die. For a week he did not turn himself in."
 
The judge said the state had a strong case. He said, "Even if he took the life of the wrong person, the law does not excuse that."
 
The defendant's grandmother had said Mason could live with her in Piney Woods. She said at the time of the incident he was living with Malik Moss and being mentored for a rap music career.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 8/3/2023
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
  • Breaking News
  • 8/3/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Open Practice Sessions
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Coach Heupel On "Great 1st Day" Of Practice
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
'Athletic' Vols Complete First Preseason Practice
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
  • Breaking News
  • 8/3/2023
Breaking News
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 8/3/2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next fifteen weekends (excluding ... more

Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
  • 8/3/2023

In just a few weeks Tennessee legislators are scheduled to be called into a special session to address proposals for increasing public safety. Some of the alleged proposals seek to target firearm ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/3/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Man Gets 3-Year Suspended Term In Stabbing On E. 34th Street
Man Gets 3-Year Suspended Term In Stabbing On E. 34th Street
  • 8/3/2023
Hold Up Alarm Activated By Maintenance Workers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/3/2023
Police Blotter: Driver Falls Asleep And Bumps Into Speedway; Boyfriend Accidentally Runs Over Girlfriend’s Foot During Break-up
  • 8/3/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/3/2023
New 4-Way Stop To Be Activated At East 3rd And Cherry Streets
  • 8/2/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response
  • 8/2/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Merrick Garland Mess - And Response (2)
  • 8/2/2023
Be Like Scobey
  • 8/1/2023
Sports
'Athletic' Vols Complete First Preseason Practice
  • 8/3/2023
Dan Fleser: Persevering Milton Learning All The Fine Details Of Quarterbacking
Dan Fleser: Persevering Milton Learning All The Fine Details Of Quarterbacking
  • 8/2/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Don't Forget To Enjoy The Ride, Braves Fans
  • 8/1/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Open Practice Sessions
  • 8/3/2023
Coach Heupel On "Great 1st Day" Of Practice
  • 8/3/2023
Happenings
Hey Earl Roast To Benefit Prison Prevention Ministries And Inzone Students
Hey Earl Roast To Benefit Prison Prevention Ministries And Inzone Students
  • 8/2/2023
Nearly 200 Expected To Become American Citizens At Ceremonies In Chattanooga In August
  • 8/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Hugh Dorsey - Georgia Giant? (1871-1948)
  • 8/3/2023
2nd Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts With A Full Slate of Events Aug. 25-27
  • 8/3/2023
All Day AE Day At Dayton Brings A Love For Aerospace Education To Cadets
  • 8/3/2023
Entertainment
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Jess Goggans Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
  • 8/1/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response
  • 8/2/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Dirty Dough Cookies Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/1/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens Chattanooga Location
  • 8/1/2023
Business
Astec Industries Net Sales Increase 10 Percent Over 2022 Second Quarter
  • 8/3/2023
100% Of Chattanooga Gas’ Fuel Supply For Residential And Small Business Customers Now From Next Generation Natural Gas
  • 8/3/2023
Collegedale’s Katie Lamb Receives Municipal League Local Government Leadership Award
Collegedale’s Katie Lamb Receives Municipal League Local Government Leadership Award
  • 8/3/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
CGLA Highlighted As TCSC Names State’s Outstanding Changemaker Public Charter High Schools
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Chandra Ward Named CUIP Director Of Community Engagement At UTC
Dr. Chandra Ward Named CUIP Director Of Community Engagement At UTC
  • 8/2/2023
New State Grant Creates A UTC ROAD MAP For Seniors In Rural Tennessee Counties
New State Grant Creates A UTC ROAD MAP For Seniors In Rural Tennessee Counties
  • 8/2/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
  • 8/3/2023
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
  • 8/2/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
Obituaries
Edward Alton Rouse
Edward Alton Rouse
  • 8/3/2023
Courtney Anne Cochran
Courtney Anne Cochran
  • 8/3/2023
Thomas "Tommy" Allan Williams
Thomas "Tommy" Allan Williams
  • 8/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Weaver, Debbie Dean (Summerville)
  • 8/3/2023
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 8/3/2023
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/2/2023