Latest Headlines

Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel

  • Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. released findings of an eight-month study of the future of the convention center at the Rotary Club Thursday.

Project manager Tyler Othen of CSL International suggested converting the TVA site on Market Street to a 100,000 square foot ballroom with a 25-story hotel above it, the most “aspirational” or “transformational” long-term recommendation of the study. He said this scenario could cost as much as $100 million but would generate $53 million a year, including $3.8 million in taxes.

The convention center’s 18,000-square-foot ballroom should be 30,000 or 40,000 square feet for the modern market, he said, which would compete with Memphis, Savannah and Louisville, Ky.

On a smaller scale, he said, the convention center could build that ballroom above its loading dock.

But Chattanooga has half the hotel rooms it needs to attract big conventions, he said.
A “headquarter” hotel needs at least 400 rooms, and as many as 700 rooms that can be blocked en masse.

“It would be nice to have another big box hotel,” he said. “Another Marriott,” he said, to “punch above our weight class.”

Mr. Othen said a new, large hotel would not take business from smaller accommodations in the metro area, but instead would push the demand of smaller groups out to them.

The convention center hosts about 450 events per year, or 43 percent of its capacity, Mr. Othen said. He pointed out that the number of events fluctuates year to year.

“It’s not a given that you win that business,” he said.

Short-term recommendations of the study, or five-year recommendations, are to develop a 10,000-square-foot outdoor space between the Marriott and the convention center, and to develop a “convention district” within a 10-minute walk. One-third of convention planners require outdoor space, he said, and Gen X and Millennial planners and attendees want “unique experiences,” he said. They want a rooftop terrace. They want an event garden. They want to spread some convention gatherings into local restaurants.

Mr. Othen urged developers to prioritize hotels, street-level restaurants and music venues as parcels around the convention center become available.

He said pedestrian connectivity to restaurants, Main Street and the Bend can be roped into the convention package with programmed lighting, music and public art just for convention-goers.

Inside the convention center he pitched a “village environment” with a local micro food hall and furniture and partitions so that some lectures can be held in the lobby.

Mr. Othen said the convention center could generate half a million dollars a year in advertising on LED panels throughout the center. The panels would be part of an overhaul of the infrastructure backbone for presentations and other communication and activities at events.

The convention center study was a collaboration of the city and the county, which own the property, the Carter Street Board, which operates the building, and Chattanooga Tourism Co, which promotes the space.

The convention center was built in 1985 and was renovated about 20 years ago.

“We feel the timing is right for this,” said CTC President and CEO Barry White. “We need to start thinking about the future.”

The convention center study is part one of three studies to develop Chattanooga as a destination city. A music venue study will be released the first part of 2024, followed by a sports facilities study.

Latest Headlines
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Covenant Volleyball Picked First By Collegiate Conference Of The South Coaches
  • Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • Sports
  • 8/31/2023
5 Purple Pounder Athletes To Be Inducted Into Central High Sports Hall Of Fame
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/31/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 08/30/2023 1 BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED ... more

Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
  • 8/31/2023

Bethel Village reported that thousands of dollars worth of groundskeeping equipment was stolen from their property Tuesday morning. Officials said, "We are disheartened to share that early ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It
  • 8/31/2023
Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital
House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital
  • 8/30/2023
Concurrent Grand Jury Strongly Recommends A Veterans' Court
  • 8/30/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • 8/31/2023
Covenant Volleyball Picked First By Collegiate Conference Of The South Coaches
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Players For Chattanooga State Baseball
Upcoming Players For Chattanooga State Baseball
  • 8/31/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Holiday Garbage & Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 8/30/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Chattanooga Gas Announces Shield Of Warmth Bill Payment Assistance Program
  • 8/30/2023
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Federal Court Sponsoring Sept. 18 Public Reading Of The U.S. Constitution
  • 8/30/2023
Real Estate
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
MaryEllen Locher Breast Center Designated As A Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center
  • 8/30/2023
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Hires 3 New Team Members
  • 8/30/2023
In Memory Of Hugh (Sandy) Hannah III Memorial Ride Donates To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
In Memory Of Hugh (Sandy) Hannah III Memorial Ride Donates To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/30/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Roy Lee Fowler
Roy Lee Fowler
  • 8/31/2023
Betty Farmer Johnson
Betty Farmer Johnson
  • 8/31/2023
Stephen Richard Orth
Stephen Richard Orth
  • 8/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Webb, William Thomas "Tommy" (Decatur)
Webb, William Thomas "Tommy" (Decatur)
  • 8/31/2023
White, Jimmy Edward (LaFayette)
White, Jimmy Edward (LaFayette)
  • 8/31/2023
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
  • 8/30/2023