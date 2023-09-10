Police Blotter: Man Says His Ex-Girlfriend Won't Let Him Come Home; Woman Says Ex Can Leave His Stuff There If Helps Out

A man at Patten Towers told police his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend is staying at their apartment and is threatening to call the police if he returns to their apartment that night. He said she is saying that if he returns, she will call the police saying he put his hands on her. The man said both of their names are on the lease and they have been living there for a year and a half. He said he will call police back the next day for a disorder prevention when he has time to gather his belongings.



* * *

A verbal disorder was reported at the I-24 Welcome Center. Police spoke to a man with Allied Universal who said he was in a spat with another man over illegal parking. He said the other man moved his vehicle to an alternate location and the parking was no longer an issue. Police spoke with the other man, who made the same statements. Both men agreed to stay separated from each other for the remainder of the evening.

* * *

A man called police from the Marriott at 100 Carter St. saying he was in an altercation with his wife throughout the night. He said when he left the hotel room, he forgot to grab his debit card. When police were speaking with him, he mentioned his wife hits him. Police asked if she left any physical evidence of abuse and he said she did not. Police looked over the man and noticed a small circular cut and a red mark on his left arm. Police asked if he knew how he got them and he said he didn't know, it was a random cut. Police asked if his wife did that to him and he said he didn't think so. Police escorted the man to his hotel room at the Marriott and he grabbed his debit card from the room. His wife was inside, but didn't need anything from police. The man and police left with no further incident.

* * *



A man called police saying he was worried about his wife because he couldn't reach her on the phone, but saw her location at the Dairy Queen at 5433 Hwy. 153. When police arrived at the Dairy Queen, the man had arrived there and his wife said that she was fine. Both of them thanked police for the assistance.

* * *

Police noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road near a park at 201 Tocoa Ave. Police spoke with the woman driver, who said she just got off the work and was sleeping in her car. Police told the woman she could not be parked in a public park property after hours, as well as being parked in a no parking zone. She was told to leave. The woman drove away in her black Infiniti, with Florida registration.

* * *



Police found two Trek bicycles that were abandoned at 701 E. 11th St. The bikes were taken to the Chattanooga Property Division.



* * *



A theft was reported at the Walgreens, 5478 Hwy. 153. An employee told police that around 8:42 p.m., five black females got out of a red vehicle and walked into the store together. Shortly after, the five women walked out of the store with several items in their carts and baskets, without paying for them. This was all caught on security video. Police do not know the identity of the women at this time, but there are pictures of their faces and the vehicle. Police were unable to get the tag of the vehicle.

* * *

Suspicious people were reported at 25 Cherokee Blvd. While en route, police learned homeless people were sleeping inside the parking garage. Police observed a known woman and a man asleep, along with another unknown black male. The black male walked away before police could get his information. The woman and man were told they could not sleep there and they left.

* * *

A man at Life Storage, 4119 Hixson Pike, told police in August they assisted with moving a man and the man paid the $424 down payment. A female by the name of "Jane" then called into Two Men and A Truck, and said she lives in Massachusetts and her card was stolen and used to pay for this move. The man told police since then they have yet to receive the other $450 moving fee. Police have not been able to contact "Jane" in regards to this, so it is not clear if she wants to proceed with charges.

* * *

While conducting regular patrol, police observed a black Volkswagen Passat with an expired registration. Police got behind the vehicle at Wimberly Drive and conducted a traffic stop. The moment the officer exited his vehicle and shut his door, he observed the vehicle take off away from him at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to get a direction of travel for Hamilton County units, but lost visual just before Jersey Pike. Police observed who the vehicle was registered to and will conduct further investigation on who the driver was at a future date. Police observed the driver was a black male with a fade like hair cut with longer hair at the top.



* * *



A man told police someone stole his .38 Smith & Wesson revolver from his Mitsubishi Outlander while it was parked during the night in his driveway on Dreamcatcher Way. There is no suspect information. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on E. 26th Street Ct. told police she noticed her kitchen window was broken from the outside. She believes it was lawn maintenance who may have damaged the window while cutting the grass. The damage is estimated at around $200.

* * *

Management at the 7/11 gas station at 3504 Hixson Pike requested police trespass a man from the property. Police trespassed the man and he said he understood and left without incident.

* * *

Police observed a motorcycle with a white male and white female, traveling at 60 mph in a 40 mph zone at 601 Browns Ferry Road. Police attempted to make contact with the motorcycle for a traffic stop, but the motorcycle and occupants sped away from the scene at an even higher rate of speed. Police will be reviewing video footage in an attempt to ID the two.

* * *

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she and a man had "gotten into it" and that he was "talking crazy." When the woman called police, the man left the residence. Police told her to call back if the man came back and started any more problems.

* * *

A man outside the Chattanooga Fire Station, 218 E Main St., flagged down police and requested a ride to Chatt Inn to be with his brother. The man said he was recently released from the Hamilton County Jail.

* * *

A person was reported to be staying inside an abandoned, condemned structure at 1040 E. Main St. Police located two men sleeping there and identified them. Police informed both of the men they would have to leave the location, to which they complied.

* * *

A woman on McCallie Avenue told police she had her Dahon folding road bicycle u-bolted to the bicycle rack beside her apartment building and sometime overnight someone disassembled the bike and stole the front and rear wheel and tires. She said she found her bike frame still locked to the bike rack. There is no suspect information, evidence to process or witnesses.

* * *

A service tech with AT&T told police he discovered that about 60 feet of phone cable had been stolen from a utility pole near 3895 McDowell St. He said a tree had fallen on the cable and pulled it down and someone must have decided to cut it. He had just found out about it around 6:30 a.m. when he arrived there to fix it.

* * *

A woman on Taggart Drive told police her ex-boyfriend was being difficult. She said that there were items in the house that belonged to him and that she wanted him to take them. She showed police items that were in a downstairs bedroom that included bed sheets and a TV. She also said that the washer and dryer belonged to him. She mentioned that she was okay with his items staying if he finished doing work around the house. There was a language barrier between police and the woman.