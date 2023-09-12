Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Schools Have Slight Enrollment Drop

  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Hamilton County Schools reported a slight enrollment drop from last year.

Enrollment on Day 20 of 23-24 was 44,884. Enrollment for the same day for 22-23 was 45,059, a difference of 175 students.

Click here to see the numbers for individual schools.

Latest Headlines
Hamilton County Schools Have Slight Enrollment Drop
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Planners Approve Townhome Development, Private Air Strip At Former Dallas Bay Skypark
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
New Downtown Zone Created For Westside Evolves Project
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone May Have Jumped From Market Street Bridge; Woman Unloading Her Car Has Items Stolen
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Blakesly Brock Advances At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Blakesly Brock Advances At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • Sports
  • 9/11/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone May Have Jumped From Market Street Bridge; Woman Unloading Her Car Has Items Stolen
  • 9/12/2023

A woman on the Market Street Bridge told police she saw a pair of shoes, a jacket, and a water bottle left there. It made her think that someone might have jumped from the bridge. Police didn’t ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/12/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DYLIN T 8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, ... more

A Hero's Welcome For Captain Larry Taylor In Downtown Chattanooga
A Hero's Welcome For Captain Larry Taylor In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 9/11/2023

It was a hero’s welcome on Monday in Chattanooga for Cpt. Larry Taylor who recently received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden. The weather couldn’t have been better with ... more

Breaking News
1 Person Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning In Bradley County
  • 9/11/2023
PHOTOS: Parade For Medal Of Honor Recipient Larry Taylor
  • 9/11/2023
Police Blotter: Man Nearly Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be His Boss; Man Thinks Jealous Ex-Girlfriend Stole From His Cash App
  • 9/11/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/11/2023
Opinion
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Sheriff's Office Should Explain What Went Wrong In Godwin Murder Case
  • 9/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Feckless Leadership Makes The New Axis Of Evil Stronger
  • 9/11/2023
Fascism In New Mexico - And Response
  • 9/9/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Captain Larry Taylor
Profiles Of Valor: Captain Larry Taylor
  • 9/8/2023
Sports
Blakesly Brock Advances At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Blakesly Brock Advances At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/11/2023
Dan Fleser: Gators Will Try Hard To Hold The Vols Down In "The Swamp"
Dan Fleser: Gators Will Try Hard To Hold The Vols Down In "The Swamp"
  • 9/11/2023
Wiedmer: This Week Is The Braves’ Last Big Challenge Before The Postseason
Wiedmer: This Week Is The Braves’ Last Big Challenge Before The Postseason
  • 9/11/2023
Lookout Mountain Club's Steve Johnson Leading Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship
  • 9/11/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Win But Frustrate Fans
Randy Smith: Vols Win But Frustrate Fans
  • 9/11/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Ava Crawley Has Worked For Unum/Provident For Nearly 50 Years
John Shearer: Ava Crawley Has Worked For Unum/Provident For Nearly 50 Years
  • 9/12/2023
Life With Ferris: Creating Place- Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
Life With Ferris: Creating Place- Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
  • 9/11/2023
YMCA Receives $3,000 Grant From Dollar General Literacy Foundation For Summer Literacy
YMCA Receives $3,000 Grant From Dollar General Literacy Foundation For Summer Literacy
  • 9/11/2023
Over $6,000 Raised At 2nd Annual Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Game Held Saturday
Over $6,000 Raised At 2nd Annual Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Game Held Saturday
  • 9/12/2023
Chattanooga Cuisine En Blanc: An All White Family Affair Is Sept. 30
  • 9/11/2023
Entertainment
McLemore's Songwriter Series Features David Ryan Harris And Chris Stills Thursday
  • 9/11/2023
Walker Road Trio Is In Concert At North River Civic Center Oct. 20
  • 9/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Newspaper Merger
Best Of Grizzard - Newspaper Merger
  • 9/8/2023
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Opinion
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Sheriff's Office Should Explain What Went Wrong In Godwin Murder Case
  • 9/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Feckless Leadership Makes The New Axis Of Evil Stronger
  • 9/11/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
  • 9/11/2023
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Business
TDEC Announces Additional Water Infrastructure Improvements In Cleveland
  • 9/12/2023
Mike Costello Offers Sell-Side Business Broker Services With Costello Capital Management, LLC
  • 9/11/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/12/2023
Real Estate
Apartment Complex On Bork Memorial Drive Sells For Over $79 Million
  • 9/7/2023
Best Western Royal Inn In Lookout Valley Sells For $2,750,000
  • 9/7/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety Month - Cyber Security
  • 9/7/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State's 8th Annual Latin Festival Is Oct. 14
  • 9/11/2023
Lee’s CRC To Host 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
Lee’s CRC To Host 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
  • 9/11/2023
National Geographic Photographer To Give Longevity Presentation At Southern Adventist University
National Geographic Photographer To Give Longevity Presentation At Southern Adventist University
  • 9/11/2023
Living Well
Red Cross Facing A National Blood Shortage
  • 9/11/2023
CHI Memorial Provides Support For Maclellan Homeless Shelter For Families
CHI Memorial Provides Support For Maclellan Homeless Shelter For Families
  • 9/11/2023
Winn Smiles Has Free Dental Clinic In Cleveland Friday
  • 9/11/2023
Memories
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Outdoors
Reflection Riding September Events
  • 9/8/2023
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
  • 9/7/2023
TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory For Citico Creek
  • 9/7/2023
Travel
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
  • 9/12/2023
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
  • 9/11/2023
SCWN Luncheon Sept. 28 Features Broker Steffanie Green
SCWN Luncheon Sept. 28 Features Broker Steffanie Green
  • 9/11/2023
Faith United Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 2nd Anniversary Oct.
Faith United Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 2nd Anniversary Oct.
  • 9/11/2023
Obituaries
Jean Williamson Hall
Jean Williamson Hall
  • 9/11/2023
Dr. Barbara Short Haskew
Dr. Barbara Short Haskew
  • 9/11/2023
Tina Alisa Campbell
  • 9/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Sistrunk, Joyce Sue Wamble (Ten Mile)
Sistrunk, Joyce Sue Wamble (Ten Mile)
  • 9/12/2023
Jackson, Scotty Brownlow (Athens)
Jackson, Scotty Brownlow (Athens)
  • 9/11/2023
Boston, Emma Jean Britt (Dunlap)
  • 9/11/2023