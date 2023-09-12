City Project Aims At Converting Smelly Sludge To Good Quality Fertilizer; Cutting Truck Trips

City officials plan a $130 million-$150 million project at the Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant is aimed at producing much dryer and less odiferous sludge.

Mark Heinzer, plant director, said the project would save the city from $7 million to $9 million per year when it goes online in 2028.

Some of that will be in cutting down the large number of trucks that haul sludge long distance from Chattanooga. Mr. Heinzer said up to 15 truckloads a day leave the plant.

He also said the city will be much better able to tap into the methane that is inherent in the treatment process, using it for such things as powering city vehicles.

Mr. Heinzer said the new process will mch better break down the sludge and make it easier for the good bacteria to digest. "We will no longer need to use lime," he said.

He said the sludge currently has such a smell that it has to be hauled to very rural areas some 50 miles or more away.

With the new process, the plant will be producing a good quality fertilizer - going from Class B to Class A, it was stated.

Mr. Heinzer said the city plans to go through the city Industrial Development Board on the project and will have a resolution at the October meeting.

There will then be a request for proposals issued for a single firm to design and build the system early next year. He said it is such a complicated project that it is better to have the same company plan and construct it.

Renewable energy credits will be part of the project.