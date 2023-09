Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:



No Bills:

1 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION 09/13/2023

2 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE FALSE REPORTS 09/13/2023

1 PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION 09/13/2023

1 WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 09/13/2023

True Bills:

315973 1 BRADY SR, RANDALL DAVID ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 09/13/2023

315974 1 DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/13/2023

315975 1 JONES, AVERY WYTRON AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 09/13/2023

315975 2 JONES, AVERY WYTRON AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/13/2023

315976 1 KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 09/13/2023

315976 2 KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/13/2023

315977 1 LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/13/2023

315977 2 LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE ASSAULT 09/13/2023

315979 1 PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/13/2023315979 2 PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/13/2023315978 1 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/13/2023315978 2 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/13/2023315980 1 NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/13/2023315981 1 PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 09/13/2023315981 2 PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 09/13/2023315982 1 TIPPS, BRANDON LEE THEFT 09/13/2023315982 2 TIPPS, BRANDON LEE VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 09/13/2023315983 1 WASHINGTON, MASON LAMAR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/13/2023315984 1 WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTION