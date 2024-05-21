Former Chattanooga State Art Student Dies In Brazil After Being Hit By Rogue Wave

A former Chattanooga State art student has died after he was struck by a "rogue wave" while walking along a beach in Brazil.

Clifford Gordon was leading a group of students from across Tennessee on a study tour. He was on a walk with three of the students when the wave suddenly struck.

They had stopped to take a picture at the location near Paraty, Brazil.

The three students were treated for injuries.

The body of Mr. Gordon, who was a professor at Columbia State, was later recovered.

Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State Community College president, said, "We were heartbroken to hear of this tragic accident. We are thankful that no students were seriously injured. Our college family mourns the loss of Clifford, who was a talented artist and greatly loved by his students. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and students.”

Mr. Gordon gained his A.A. from Chattanooga State Community College in Studio Art in 1999.

He went on to attain a B.A. from Tennessee State University in Studio Art in 2001 and an M.A. from Memphis College in Studio Art in 2004.