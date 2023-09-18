Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover

A Ringgold, Ga., woman is facing DUI and other charges after a four wheeler she was driving with four children under 10 inside crashed and two were several injured.

Michelle Ann Tyrrell, 33, was also charged with two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, driving an off-road motor vehicle on a public highway, and two counts ofchild abuse or neglect.

The incident happened on Saturday in Hamilton County near the Tennessee-Georgia line.

Three of the children were those of Ms. Tyrrell and the other was that of a friend. One of her children and the child of her friend were the most severely hurt.

A deputy said when he got to the scene the vehicle was turned over and Ms. Tyrrell was holding one of the injured children in her arms. He said Ms. Tyrrell was hysterical.

She said they had driven up Hurricane Manor Trail and turned onto Pine Brow Trail. She said the children began urging her to swerve the vehicle and she obliged, but then she lost control.

The deputy said she had thick slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. He said she had other indicators of being intoxicated.

She said she had had a couple of drinks.

Ms. Tyrrell was taken to the jail for a blood alcohol test, and the injured children were taken to the hospital.