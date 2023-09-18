Railroad Employee Hit By Train At Hickory Valley

Chattanooga police found a man who was injured after being struck by a train on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Old Hickory Valley Road and Hickory Valley Road just after 1 p.m. on an industrial accident. Construction workers reported one of their own had been struck by a train while he was operating a backhoe near the railroad tracks.

It is believed the operator of the train did not see the construction flaggers and continued along the tracks where the train struck the worker as he operated the backhoe. The collision is still under investigation and no charges have currently been filed.

The 52-year-old construction worker was given medical attention at the scene. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.