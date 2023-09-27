County Commission To Vote On Freezing $1.5 Million For New Gym At School Slated To Be Closed

County Commissioner Lee Helton said a halt should be put on plans by the county schools to build a $1.5 million gym at a school slated for closure until a decision is made on whether to close Rivermont Elementary School.

He is asking the commission next Wednesday to approve a resolution freezing $1.5 million in ARPA funds that had been awarded for the project.

Commissioner Helton said, "It just doesn't seem to be prudent to put the cart before the horse."

Commissioner David Sharpe noted that, according to school board member Rhonda Thurman, school officials for 19 years have been talking about merging Rivermont with several nearby smaller schools.

He said, in the meantime, Rivermont students have been without a gym. He said, "When it rains they have to have PE in the classrooms."

Commissioner Sharpe said he was advised the gym could be ready "in eight months max" from the start of construction sometime next year.

He also said he was advised that the projected first phase $200 million on a new school facilities plan would end up costing between $295 million and $315 million.

Commissioner Ken Smith said, "I certainly hope that we will be given some idea soon on when the building plan will go forward.

"If not, we're going to build this gym."