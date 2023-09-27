New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday

The new 200-acre Walden's Ridge Park will be open to the public following grand opening ceremonies on Saturday.

The park, located on the side of the Ridge near the W Road, features over 10 miles of trails, including mountain biking, hiking, trail running, and bouldering.

The formal ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. with a grand opening celebration for the public to follow at 11:30 a.m.

The grand opening celebration will be at 1009 Reads Lake Road.

Those set to take part in the ribbon cutting are Weston Wamp, Hamilton County mayor; Tim Kelly, Chattanooga mayor; Matt Folz, Hamilton County Parks and Recreation director; Liz McLaurin, The Land Trust for Tennessee, President and CEO; Bruz Clark, Lyndhurst Foundation and Riverview Foundation, and Tim Laramore, North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy executive director.

The upper parking lot will be open to the public at noon.