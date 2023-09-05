Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies

John Wolfe, Jr., a colorful Chattanooga attorney who made a noted run for president, died Monday.

He was a frequent candidate for various offices.

He challenged President Barack Obama in 2012 for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. He was the most successful challenger, receiving 23 delegates, the second-highest number.

Attorney Wolfe made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic congressional nomination in Tennessee's 3rd district in 1998. He also ran for mayor of Chattanooga in 2001, and lost to Bob Corker. He lost a second congressional bid in the 3rd district to then U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp in 2002, and faced Rep. Wamp again in a congressional rematch in 2004, and was again defeated. He ran and lost in a special election for a Tennessee State Senate seat in 2007. Attorney Wolfe has also made two runs for the Democratic presidential primaries in 2012 and in 2016.

Most recently, he was representing neighbors who objected to the Shady's Corner Bar.

Attorney Wolfe long had a law office at the Flatiron Building.