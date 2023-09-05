Latest Headlines

Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies

  • Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Attorney John Wolfe, Jr.
Attorney John Wolfe, Jr.

John Wolfe, Jr., a colorful Chattanooga attorney who made a noted run for president, died Monday.

He was a frequent candidate for various offices.

He challenged President Barack Obama in 2012 for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. He was the most successful challenger, receiving 23 delegates, the second-highest number.

Attorney Wolfe made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic congressional nomination in Tennessee's 3rd district in 1998. He also ran for mayor of Chattanooga in 2001, and lost to Bob Corker. He lost a second congressional bid in the 3rd district to then U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp in 2002, and faced Rep. Wamp again in a congressional rematch in 2004, and was again defeated. He ran and lost in a special election for a Tennessee State Senate seat in 2007. Attorney Wolfe has also made two runs for the Democratic presidential primaries in 2012 and in 2016.

Most recently, he was representing neighbors who objected to the Shady's Corner Bar.

Attorney Wolfe long had a law office at the Flatiron Building. 

Latest Headlines
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Cleveland Volleyball Rolls Past Walker Valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/5/2023
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/5/2023

A Southern Adventist University student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the campus while they had been in class. Officers encountered an individual sleeping on the sidewalk ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 374023462 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ROBBERY ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Her Stolen Phone On Side Of Road; Neighbors Argue Over Parking
  • 9/4/2023
Road Rage Incident Begins With Littering - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/4/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/4/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 28-Sept. 3
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor - And Response (3)
  • 9/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
  • 9/4/2023
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
  • 9/4/2023
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
  • 9/4/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Is A Destination Restaurant
  • 9/4/2023
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Return Oct. 7
  • 9/5/2023
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
  • 9/4/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor To Receive Medal Of Honor Tuesday; “Welcome Home” Parade Set Sept. 11
  • 9/2/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Masonic Center Damaged By Arson And Vandalism
  • 9/4/2023
String Theory At The Hunter Announces Concert Lineup For 15th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Jesse Daniel Edwards Live At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 16
  • 9/4/2023
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents The Penitent Sept. 8-16
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents The Penitent Sept. 8-16
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2023
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
  • 9/5/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
Real Estate
Mountain T.O.P. Housing Summit Is Thursday, Friday
  • 9/4/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 9/1/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee RiverLine Will Showcase Conceptual Ideas For Riverfront Improvement Projects In 7 Communities
  • 9/5/2023
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Obituaries
William Edward Alley
William Edward Alley
  • 9/4/2023
Priscilla Hiltz Flanigan
Priscilla Hiltz Flanigan
  • 9/4/2023
Jarrod Ryan Payne
Jarrod Ryan Payne
  • 9/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023