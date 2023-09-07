Latest Headlines

21 Fatalities Reported In Georgia Over The Labor Day Holiday Travel Period

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023

Traffic crashes in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday travel period, which began Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m., resulted in 21 deaths.

Statewide, Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated eight fatal crashes, resulting in nine fatalities. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period include the Atlanta Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department (four), Gwinnett County Police Department (six) and South Fulton Police Department.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated more than 300 traffic crashes that resulted in nearly 200 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division Officers made over 16,000 traffic stops, issued more than 9,300 citations and over 11,600 warnings.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

Fatalities Reported in Georgia

Crashes

Fatalities

Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers

8

9

Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies

7

12

Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period

15

21

 

                    

GSP Troops

Agencies Reporting Fatalities

Fatalities

Troop A

 

0

Troop B

Post 07 Toccoa; Post 27 Blue Ridge (2); Post 32 Athens

4

Troop C

Post 48 Atlanta (2); Atlanta PD; DeKalb County PD (6), Gwinnett County PD (5); South Fulton PD

14

Troop D

Post 25 Grovetown

1

Troop E

Post 33 Milledgeville

1

Troop F

Post 20 Dublin

1

Troop G

 

0

Troop H

 

0

Troop I

 

0

TOTAL

 

21

