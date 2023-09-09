101-Acre Wooded Tract Up For Residential Development At Ooltewah

Plans are underway for converting one of the largest remaining tracts at constantly growing Ooltewah from woods to homes.

David Mayfield said seven homes per acre could go on the 101 acres at 8125 Bell Mill Road.

The potential lot yield was listed at 300.

He noted that there was a recent rezoning from A-1 to R-1 at the nearby property of 8209 Bell Mill Road.

Mr. Mayfield, of Mountain Pass Developments, said the housing development would "help accommodate housing demand for the estimated eight people moving into Hamilton County each day."

The property is on public sewer.

The request to go from A-1 to R-1 goes before the Planning Commission next month.