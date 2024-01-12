Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Hamilton County Circuit Court Division III

Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh has officially qualified to run in the Republican primary election for Division III Circuit Court race in Hamilton County. Joining Judge McVeagh when filing his nominating petition at the Hamilton County Election Commission was former District 29 State Rep. Joan Carter, as well as his colleagues and supporters, Judge Gary Starnes and Judge Lila Statom.

"Today marks the next step in our race to be Hamilton County’s next Circuit Court Judge,” said Judge McVeagh. “I am humbled by the support we continue to receive across Hamilton County, including the recent endorsements from local law enforcement, firefighters and members of the judiciary.”

Judge McVeagh continued, “My campaign continues to focus on how my qualifications as a business litigator in Circuit Court, proven experience as a sitting judge for the past seven years, and my values and record as a Republican make me the best candidate in the race to be our next Circuit Court judge. I look forward to having more discussions with Republican voters in the coming months and working hard to earn their support and vote on March 5.”

Early Voting for the Division III Circuit Court race starts on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and concludes on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Election Day for the Republican Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, with the General Election scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1.

To learn more about Judge Alex McVeagh and follow his campaign to become the next Circuit Court Judge in Hamilton County, please visit https://www.votejudgealex.com.





