Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III

Attorney Kisha Cheeks has qualified to run in the Democratic Primary in the race to replace retired Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams in Hamilton County Division III. 

Attorney Cheeks is a mother, lawyer, engineer, and community volunteer who has more than a decade of experience practicing in state and Federal Courts.  Her campaign will focus on ensuring the courts continue to remain accessible and provide justice for all residents of Hamilton County, campaign officials said.

Attorney Cheeks is the principal attorney at the Cheeks Rucker Firm, a civil law firm that works with businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and individuals.  Ms.
Cheeks handles a variety of legal matters including trial strategy, business formation, contracts, and other disputes.  Previously, she consulted in project management with Fortune 100 companies and also tirelessly worked to support her family's small business.
 
Ms. Cheeks is a native of Chattanooga and enjoys spending time with her family, church and in the community, working with youth, particularly young girls interested in science and technology and pursuing a college education.
Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh has officially qualified to run in the Republican primary election for Division III Circuit Court race in Hamilton County.

Police received several reports of a vehicle traveling north on I-75 in the southbound lanes. Police were quickly dispatched to the area in an attempt to intercept the vehicle and prevent an accident.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENFORD, MARCUS DEWAYNE 35 CAMLOCK LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

