Police Blotter: Officer Removes A Panhandler; Intoxicated Individual Refuses To Leave Hotel Property

  • Thursday, January 18, 2024

While on patrol on Gunbarrel Road, an officer observed a man panhandling on private property in which the owner has instructed police to trespass anyone from doing so. The officer identified the man and informed him the laws regarding panhandling and trespassed him from the property.

* * *

On Signal Mountain Road, an officer pulled over a truck driver who lives and works out of his truck. This morning he got into an argument with his girlfriend who lives with him and rides in his truck. She called her mother and left before police got on scene. The man said that he gave her a key to the truck which she did not give back. He said that he didn't care about the key.

* * *

On Riverside Drive, an officer spoke with a man regarding a disorder he had between himself and his son. The man reported it was verbal only and was not physical. The officer spoke with both men and they agreed to separate until things calmed down and they could resolve their issues.

* * *

On East 7th Street, police spoke with a man who said he was having problems with a man who stayed on the steps in the back of the alley. He said the man was in his 50's and they had previous physical altercations. He did not know why the trespasser disliked him or continued to cause problems but wanted police to be aware of the matter.

* * *

An officer spoke with a complainant on E. 11th Street who said a  woman and her kids have been staying at the address and they have a curfew at 10 p.m. Everyone is to be in the shelter at this time. He said she left after hours and did not arrive until the next day at 12 p.m. He said he reached out to his director and she said the woman was to be removed from the shelter. The officer spoke to the woman, and she said she got approval from another manager because she was working. She left the premises without incident.

* * *

On West 14th Street Court, police made contact with a complainant who said her upstairs neighbor has caused damage to a water pipe. She said the pipe is leaking water into her apartment. Police observed a pipe above the shower leaking water.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road called in saying he was "robbed" but, after speaking with him, he said that he had left his backpack unattended in the parking lot of Krispy Kreme Donuts, and when he went back to get it it was gone.

* * *

On Browns Ferry Road, police located a black Nissan Pathfinder displaying an expired Ohio temporary tag. Police ran the tag and got a return out of Vermont. It was not reported stolen. The vehicle was not obstructing the roadway and appeared to have broken down.

* * *

Police spoke to a man on Nautical Way who said he had been in a verbal argument with his brother but that they had gotten things worked out and police were no longer needed.

* * *

At the Fairfield Inn, located at 2345 Shallowford Village Drive, police were called by the front desk attendant who said a former guest was on the property yelling and refusing to leave. She also believed the former guest was intoxicated. Upon arrival, the officer located and identified the man, who was intoxicated on alcohol per statements and observation. He was waiting on an Uber that eventually arrived and he left without incident.

