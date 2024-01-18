County Schools Closed Friday Due To Road Conditions

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday "due to continuing hazardous road conditions in much of the county."

Officials said, "The primary concerns continue to be icy roads in the northern and mountain areas, treacherous back roads, and ice-covered parking lots and driveways at many schools."

Athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled.

The following SACC Inclement Weather Sites will be open on a two-hour delay at 8 a.m.: Battle Academy, East Brainerd Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, and Red Bank Elementary. Students should bring lunch and a drink.



Twelve-month employees will use their discretion and report to work on a two-hour delay if able. Those unable to report should contact their supervisors for instructions.

Cleveland City Schools and offices will be closed on Friday due to the possibility of freezing rain overnight and tomorrow's expected drop in temperatures.

Officials said, "We are particularly concerned about the impact on road conditions. Please know our top priority is the safety of our students and staff members. All extracurricular activities are canceled.



"Cleveland City Schools has weather days built into our school calendar to address such circumstances. We expect to reopen schools and offices on Monday.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you for your support as we prioritize the safety of our school community."



