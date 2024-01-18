Latest Headlines

County Schools Closed Friday Due To Road Conditions

  • Thursday, January 18, 2024

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday "due to continuing hazardous road conditions in much of the county."

Officials said, "The primary concerns continue to be icy roads in the northern and mountain areas, treacherous back roads, and ice-covered parking lots and driveways at many schools."

Athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled.

The following SACC Inclement Weather Sites will be open on a two-hour delay at 8 a.m.: Battle Academy, East Brainerd Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, and Red Bank Elementary. Students should bring lunch and a drink.

Twelve-month employees will use their discretion and report to work on a two-hour delay if able. Those unable to report should contact their supervisors for instructions.

Cleveland City Schools and offices will be closed on Friday due to the possibility of freezing rain overnight and tomorrow's expected drop in temperatures.

Officials said, "We are particularly concerned about the impact on road conditions. Please know our top priority is the safety of our students and staff members. All extracurricular activities are canceled. 

"Cleveland City Schools has weather days built into our school calendar to address such circumstances. We expect to reopen schools and offices on Monday. 

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you for your support as we prioritize the safety of our school community."


Blood Assurance Asks Delay In Elective Surgeries Until Next Wednesday Due To Low Blood Supply
County Schools Closed Friday Due To Road Conditions
Man Shot While Trying To Rob Brink's Driver At East Brainerd Walgreens
Recycling Collection Suspended This Week Due To Inclement Weather
Dan Fleser: Memories Of Basketball And The Snow
2024 Mocs Football Schedule Released
Man Shot While Trying To Rob Brink's Driver At East Brainerd Walgreens
A man who tried to rob a Brink's armored truck guard on Tuesday morning and was shot is now in custody. At 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery of a Brink's armored ... more

Recycling Collection Suspended This Week Due To Inclement Weather
Due to the recent inclement weather, the Department of Public Works is suspending recycling collection this week to focus efforts on garbage collection. Due to the volume of garbage unable ... more

Police Blotter: Officer Removes A Panhandler; Intoxicated Individual Refuses To Leave Hotel Property
While on patrol on Gunbarrel Road, an officer observed a man panhandling on private property in which the owner has instructed police to trespass anyone from doing so. The officer identified ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
County General Government To Open At 10 AM Thursday; Courts On Regular Schedule
  • 1/17/2024
Son Kills Mother, Badly Injures Father At Fairfield Glade, Then Takes His Own Life
  • 1/17/2024
Suspect Arrested For Attempted Auto Burglary And Auto Theft In Soddy Daisy
County Schools Close Thursday; UTC Resuming Normal Schedule
  • 1/17/2024
Execution Option?
More Shoplifting
Universal Vouchers Could Be Costly
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
The New Stadium Makes Sense, Do The Math
2024 Mocs Football Schedule Released
Bonham Leads UTC To 74-60 Win At Mercer
Dan Fleser: Memories Of Basketball And The Snow
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
Covenant Women's Game Postponed Due To Sickness On Wesleyan's Team
Jim Odgen Speaks At Moccasin Bend DAR Meeting
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - To Retire Or Not To Retire
Jerry Summers: Georgia's Other Humorist
Local Photographer Elected Vice President Of Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2024 Officers
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Family Concert At RISE Sunday
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Goldmund Quartet To Perform String Theory Debut Tuesday
Community Sing Rescheduled For Jan. 25
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Concert Sunday
Execution Option?
More Shoplifting
Universal Vouchers Could Be Costly
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
Vintage Stock To Open In February At Hamilton Place
Water Main Bursts Due To Cold Temperatures - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses McVeagh For Circuit Court Judge
Mark Hite Team To Continue Under Jason Carr
Chattanooga Homebuilder Using Innovative Techniques For Modular Models
Kadi Brown: 2023 December Market Statistics
Junior League Announces 29 Winners Of Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
Advanced Spanish Learners Thrive In Baylor Accelerated Middle School Course
Rep. Greg Martin Announces Series Of Informational Video Calls With Students
Craig Worland Advocates For Increased Role For Primary Care
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Winter Weather Updates
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 6 New Members
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine's Day Cruise
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
"God's Presence Brings Help And Hope" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
Carolyn F. Hutsell
Charles Wayne Carroll
Tristan "Tris" Lionel Carrington
Evans, William "Buddy" (Cleveland)
Downes, Glenn Nash (Summerville)
Chitwood, W.B. (Dalton)
