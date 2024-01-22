Dalton Police Investigating Early Morning Shoplifting Incident

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shoplifting incident at a Dalton store. $1,500 in merchandise was stolen. The theft was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Just after 6 a.m., two men entered the store together and got a shopping cart and spent approximately the next 40 minutes walking around the store together putting items into the shopping cart. At approximately 6:40 a.m., the two men then pushed the cart out of the store without attempting to pay for the items. On their way out of the store, the greeter on duty attempted to stop them. One suspect stopped to talk to the employee while the other kept moving with their cart, telling her that they had brought the items in to return them but that nobody was at the customer service desk so they were leaving. When the woman asked to see their return sticker, the suspect pretended not to understand and kept walking. The suspects left in a white four door passenger car. After reviewing the video, the store's loss prevention staff reported that the men stole 23 items valued at $1,526.95. The stolen items included five robotic home vacuums, several knives, two backpacks, various men's clothing items, a tent, and two necklaces.

One suspect had closely cropped hair and was wearing a white hoodies with purple pajama-style pants with an oval logo printed all over them. The second suspect wore jeans and a denim button up shirt with a white undershirt and a blue and beige flannel wool-lined jacket with a hood pulled over his head. Both suspects were pictured by store surveillance.

If you recognize these men or have more information about this crime, contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, extension 9-231.