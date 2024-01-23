Tellico Plains Man Given 25-Year Sentence For Rape Of A Child

Brandon Wesley Lethco, 36, of Tellico Plains pled guilty on Monday to six counts of rape of a child. He received a 25-year sentence to be served at 100 percent.Officials said Monroe County Sherrif’s Office and Department of Child Services were integral in working this case. The prosecution was headed by Assistant District Attorneys General Dorothy Cherry and Connaught O’Connor.“There is no place for criminals who abuse the innocence of a child within our community,” Monroe County District Attorney Shari Tayloe said.“My office will continue to pursue these heinous acts with full force. I want to commend the hard work of my ADAs and law enforcement for bringing justice for this young victim. No child should have to endure the pain of a case like this. While we cannot give back what was taken from any victim, we will continue to seek justice in every case, especially in cases where children are abused.”