Man Charged With Murder After Driveway Dispute On S. Lyerly Street

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a gun found at a shooting scene on S. Lyerly Street had his fingerprint on it.

Pedro Garcia Gonzalez, 23, of Vance Avenue, is charged in the Nov. 11, 2023, death of Marcos Ortiz.

Officers responded to 1706 S. Lyerly and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite efforts to revive him.

Officers located a semi-automatic pistol in the yard at the murder scene. It had a spent shell casing still in the chamber.

Police were told that the suspects backed a white Buick Century into dirt driveway next to the victim's residence. The victim and his brother came outside and requested that the car be moved. An argument broke out and a shot was fired from inside the car.

The incident was caught on video and it showed the brother take the gun away from the shooter. It was then dropped in the yard.

The Buick was located on Lisa Drive in East Ridge. There was a single spent 9mm shell casing on the floorboard.

The passenger in the Buick was located, and he said he and Gonzalez had gone to Lyerly Street to see a friend. He said after they parked in the driveway that two men came out and Gonzalez argued with them, then fired a shot. He said the gun was left behind.

Police were then told that a fingerprint on the gun was that of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested at Guntersville, Ga.