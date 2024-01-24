County Commission Okays 650 New Building Lots At Soddy Daisy

The County Commission voted Wednesday to approve two large Soddy Daisy residential projects.

A 240-acre site at Green Pond Road and Hixson Pike will include 550 lots. Initially the request was for 780 units, but that was trimmed by the developer because the initial plans "were deemed excessive by the community." The current plan amounts to 2.3 units per acre.

However, Commissioner Mike Chauncey said the developer may come back in a year or two to ask for additional lots at the large site.

Officials said earlier that the developer is planning to spend $4 million to bring a sewer system 4.5 miles to the rural property.

Residents and Commissioner Gene-o Shipley earlier expressed concerns about flooding at the property and nearby as well as traffic and school overcrowding. There was no opposition at the meeting.

The second project approved was by Campbell Lewis on 25 acres at 1413 Lovelady Lewis Road.

Mr. Lewis said he initially submitted a plat for 70 lots at 2.8 dwellings per acre, but he said he also will have an expensive investment in bringing a sewer line to the site, so he wants 100 lots. That was approved by the commission. It is 3.99 dwelling units per acre.

Mr. Lewis said the sewer would need to be extended about 1,000 feet to the property.