South Holtzclaw Avenue To Be Repaved; Section Between Bailey And Main To Be Narrowed

  Monday, January 29, 2024

Paving on South Holtzclaw Avenue will begin this week to smooth it over, correct its uneven state, and redraw traffic patterns in the interest of public safety, Mayor Tim Kelly announced.

Milling, or the process of removing asphalt currently laid, began Monday between E. 23rd Street and Bailey Avenue. Once that process has been completed, paving of the roadway will begin. The full process is expected to last 4-5 days, weather permitting.

Between Main Street and Bailey Avenue, South Holtzclaw Avenue will be reduced from four lanes (two in each direction) down to three (one in each direction with a turn lane).

The city of Chattanooga is actively working with the Chattanooga National Cemetery to ensure no internments or funerals will be significantly affected by the work being done on South Holtzclaw Avenue.

“Having Chattanooga National Cemetery in our community is a point of pride, which is one of many reasons we have made repaving Holtzclaw a priority ,” said Mayor Kelly. “I made a commitment as candidate for mayor to reverse the trend of neglect and disrepair that has plagued our city’s streets for far too long. We have more to do, but I’m proud of the work we have done so far.”

The speed limit on the road will be temporarily reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph between Bailey Avenue and East 23rd Street while work is being completed. The Department of Public Works intends to ask for approval from the City Council to make that traffic speed change permanent.

Officials said, "With its proximity to the Chattanooga National Cemetery, the quality of South Holtzclaw Avenue has been a significant concern to the veterans community in Chattanooga. As a result, the Kelly Administration made the paving and reconfiguration of the road a top priority for the beginning of the 2024 paving season and it will be the first major road to be paved this year."

“Chattanooga is incredibly proud to be home to a national cemetery - and I, on behalf of the veterans and active military members in our city, are grateful to Mayor Kelly and his team for prioritizing these critical repairs,” said Captain Mickey McCamish, U.S. Navy, Ret. “These repairs will make the road to our veterans’ final resting place an even more solemn and peaceful occasion than it already is - and we appreciate the city for keeping this at top of mind.”

