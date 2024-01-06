Police Blotter: Man With Non-Matching License And Credit Card Denied Lodging; Man Posing As Woman's Cousin Wants Money

Staff at the Hotel Clarion, 3641 Cummings Hwy., told police a white male, clean shaven and wearing blue jeans, attempted to check in to the hotel with an Illinois drivers license that did not resemble him and a credit card with a different name than the drivers license. Hotel staff declined to check the man in and he cussed at the staff before leaving. Hotel staff did not remember the name on the drivers license or credit card. Staff said that they wish to have the man trespassed from the hotel if he returns or is identified.



* * *



A passerby called into Dispatch saying that there was an abandoned auto in the middle of the road on Tunnel Boulevard. Police located a gray Chrysler rental minivan. The minivan had an iPad inside, money, credit cards, ID's, etc., inside when police located the vehicle. The renter of the vehicle saw police in the road behind his rental minivan, and made contact with police. He said that someone must have stolen it and drove it there. He said he and his crew of salesmen were inside a home just up the road, where the vehicle was originally parked, He said they were trying to install cameras on a lady's house, when their rental minivan was stolen out of the lady's driveway. There was new damage on the passenger side of the minivan, and after investigating, it appeared that the person who stole the minivan backed into one of the cars at the lady's residence before leaving the driveway. Police are awaiting camera footage from the lady's property to see if the person who took the minivan can be identified. The rental minivan was released back to the man.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Homer Street. Two women were having a verbal disagreement over their shared living space and the cleanliness of it. One of the women went to a neighbor's house to call for police assistance. She volunteered to leave the location and was given a courtesy ride. Officers did not find any probable cause to believe a crime had been committed.

* * *



A man told police he was kicked out of a home on Swan Road that he and his mother had been staying at. He said the boyfriend of the woman owning the house "pulled a gun" on him and dragged him out of the house. He said he did not know why he was being put out and he was not leaving. When police arrived, the man and his mother's belongings were outside around the man's vehicle. Police then spoke with the woman who owned the home, and she said that she told the man he had to leave because he was being "disrespectful" to her and her home. She said her boyfriend came to her residence and moved the belongings outside for the man. She said the mother could stay at the residence if she wished, due to her being disabled. However, the man refused to let her stay (he has power of attorney over his mother). Police also spoke to the boyfriend, and he said that the man said he wanted to leave, so he came over and took the man's belongings outside, and then left. The homeowner and her boyfriend both said there was no gun involved. There were also witnesses in the home who said no weapon of any kind was pulled on the man. The homeowner said she would like for the man to be trespassed from her property. Police explained to the man that he had to leave and he was unable to come back. He said he was not leaving because he did not do anything wrong and he had nowhere else to go. He said multiple times he was not leaving and made little effort to pack his things. The man was detained at that time. Eventually he figured out a plan and said his brother would give him and his mother a place to stay. He packed his belongings and waited for his brother.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at 780 Interstate 75 SB. A woman told police she and a man had gotten in an argument due to her talking to another man and her wanting to look through his phone. While the man was taking her home they got in an argument and he stopped the car on the side of the interstate and called police. Police then spoke to the man, who said that they had gotten in an argument, and while taking her home they got into another fuss. He said the woman then grabbed his keys and so he pulled over and called police. Police told the woman to give the man his keys, and she did. Police gave the woman a ride home.

* * *

Police were requested to check the lobby of the Choo Choo at 1400 Market St. for homeless people setting up camp and the cleaning crew leaving doors unlocked. Police found all the doors on the Market Street side were left unsecured and one homeless person was found in the lobby. The man requested a taxi be called for him and Mercury Taxi was requested. He left without incident.

* * *



A suspicious person was reported at the Food City Gas & Go, 3801 Tennessee Ave. Police spoke with the man, who said he was on the sidewalk in front of the business for the past couple hours, minding his own business. He said staff at the business told him to leave multiple times. Police spoke with the staff, who said they would like the man to leave, due to him being there for no legitimate purpose. Due to "No Loitering" signs posted in the immediate area, police asked the man to leave, which he did without further incident.

* * *

Police responded to property found at 2 Market St. A shell casing was found in the parking lot of Riverset Apartments. The casing was brought to the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *



Police responded to St. Elmo Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A woman told police there was a white SUV parked in the parking lot there for several days. She said some residents in the area had seen several young men park the vehicle, then enter another vehicle and leave the area several days ago. Police confirmed the vehicle to be stolen from outside of Chattanooga through NCIC. Police notified the owner, whose wife arrived on scene, took possession of the vehicle and drove it from the scene. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *



A woman on Hoyt Street told police that a few weeks ago her ex-boyfriend was over at her home. She said police had escorted him there and he had taken some of his belongings. She said that during the ordeal, he took her Apple iPhone 15 ($1300). She said that she has spoken with him several times and asked for him to return it to her, but he refuses. She said that she can pull the Apple app and show police where the phone is pinging from his place of work. Police have the iPhone number and also called him on the phone and left him a message to contact police. The woman said she will allow for a certain amount of time for him to return the phone; but if he refuses, she will prosecute. Police are allowing time for him to return their phone call.

* * *



Police responded to Compass Auction, 3114 Freeman Ave, to recover a stolen firearm. NCIC confirmed the rifle was reported stolen in Arizona. How it came to be in Chattanooga is unknown. Compass acts as a third party, auctioning items for individuals on consignment. NCIC was unable to determine the rifle owner. The rifle was logged in to CPD Property and removed from NCIC.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Publix, 400 N. Market St. Police spoke with the assistant store manager, who stated a white male stole over $100 worth of groceries. Police reviewed video footage of the man park and exit what appears to be a white Chevrolet HHR around 11:52 a.m. The man entered the business and selected merchandise throughout the store. He placed the items inside unpaid for reusable Publix bags. He then left the store approximately 30 minutes later.

* * *

Police responded to a fire at Rogers Road/Talley Road. A woman said she was driving her vehicle when she observed smoke coming from the vehicle and evacuated all the occupants. Police found the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and CFD was working on putting it out. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire, as were all the belongings inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The woman had no insurance and the vehicle was towed by Airport Towing.

* * *

A man told police he hired a white male named "Sean" to drive a U-Haul for him. He said he rented the U-Haul in his own name and gave consent for "Sean" to drive it with him. When the work was over, he and "Sean" returned to the U-Haul. He said he asked for the keys back so he could return the vehicle, but "Sean" said no, saying he was responsible for the keys, and left the area in a gold Buick. The man said U-Haul should have a copy of "Sean's" drivers license. Police arrived at U-Haul to speak with employees about the possible theft. Employees said their manager was not on scene and he would need to address this issue. Police will follow up again with U-Haul at a later date.

* * *



A woman on E. 13th Street told police at 5:30 p.m. she received a call from an unknown number and spoke with an Hispanic man who claimed to be her cousin. The man requested her address so he could visit. She provided her address because she believed she was speaking with her cousin, who she has no contact with. She realized it wasn't her cousin when they requested she send $1,480 to a card number . The man said the card was from "Banco Azteca" in Jalisco, Mexico and the owner of the card is a "Kevin Javier" who they said lives with him. "Kevin Javier's" phone number was given to police. The woman said she received multiple calls from four separate numbers at approximately 8 p.m. She said three separate Spanish speaking men called her from the phone numbers requesting she place the money on the card. She said she does not want to press charges. She only wants the incident reported due to her fear of the unknown men's knowledge of her current address.

