CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist

Corey La'qua Malik France, 24, was arrested after reportedly firing at a man on Tunnel Boulevard early in the morning on Dec. 30.Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 400 block of Tunnel Boulevard on Dec. 30 at 6:53 a.m. When officers arrived, they made contact with two victims and a witness who said they saw France knocking on doors and waving a gun around. They also said they saw France fire multiple rounds in the direction of a 45-year-old male victim.CPD searched the area, but were unable to locate France.Officers obtained arrest warrants for him.Then last Thursday, CPD's Fugitive Unit and Intelligence Unit in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service developed information that France was located in the area of Ocoee Street. They, along with other law enforcement partners, located France in the 1600 block of Ocoee Street and arrested him for the outstanding warrants of attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism, and a firearm possession charge. He was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.