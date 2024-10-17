Clerks Take Action To Deal With Trash Around The Courts Building

Previous Next

The Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office held a “clean up day” around the Courts Building on Thursday morning. About 20 deputy clerks, from all three offices gathered outside to pick up trash.

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said that everyone volunteered for the activity and he was blown away by the participation. “We have around 60 employees all together. Some of them stayed in the office to make sure that our level service wasn’t impacted,” he said.

Mr. Dean said today was picked due to the District Attorneys and Public Defenders being in conference this week and that makes traffic very light in the courts building, as very little court goes on. “We did not however know that it would be the coldest day of the year,” Mr. Dean added.

He said, “Our employees realize that not everyone coming to the Courts Building come because they have done something wrong. We have victims of crimes, families of victims, falsely accused, attorneys, and county employees coming in and out of the building. We think they should not have to step over trash as they come in.”

He added, “The level of participation shows the pride our employees have in our building.”

Several bags of trash, including parts of an abandoned bicycle and a large piece of metal, were collected by the deputy clerks, who were issued rubber gloves before their adventure began.

The Hamilton County Maintenance Department has indicated that they will follow up by pressure washing the area, as well, Mr.Dean said.

He stated, "If you happen to visit the Courts Building, thank the employees for all they do - not only today, but every day they go beyond their calling and deserve appreciation."