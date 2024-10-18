International Art Dealer, Real Estate Investor, Master Fisherman Frank Fowler Dies At 78

International art dealer Frank Eison Fowler, of Lookout Mountain, Tn., has died at 78.

Mr. Fowler was art dealer to the Wyeth family for over 54 years.

He was an investor and developer who helped save the Chattanooga Choo Choo after it went into bankruptcy.

Mr. Fowler was also a renowned fisherman, catching record numbers of tarpon.



Born on June 2, 1946, to Richard Calvin Fowler and Mamie Craig Howell in Chattanooga, he was a lifelong resident of Lookout Mountain.



Mr.