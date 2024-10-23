Isiah Hester Seeks Re-Election For City Council District 5

Councilman Isiah Hester announced his re-election campaign for Chattanooga City Council, representing District 5.

Councilman Hester said, “It has been my honor to serve as City Councilman for District 5. Together, we’ve made significant strides in transforming our community and laying the groundwork for a brighter future. But there’s more work ahead.”

His campaign said, "Over the past 3.5 years, Isiah Hester has dedicated himself to improving the community, and he believes there is still much progress to be made."

"District 5 is built on strong family values, from first-time homebuyers to those passing on generational wealth. Throughout his tenure, Hester has championed development that strengthens District 5 without compromising its stability or values. Recognizing that investing in youth is investing in the future, Hester has contributed over $100,000 to youth programs, including the Lakeside Youth Association, Control Alt Delete Youth Diversion Program, New United Church College Tours, New Monumental Youth Ministry, and Brainerd High School.

"As chair of the Parks and Public Works Committee, Hester led the creation of Chattanooga’s first-ever parks and outdoor plan, positioning the city to become the nation's first National Park City. He has also been a strong advocate for equitable pay for essential workers, ensuring fair compensation for those who keep the city running."

Councilman Hester said, “District 5 deserves a City Council representative who listens, acts, and delivers results. That’s what I’ve done, and with your support, that’s what I will continue to do.

"I seek the continued support of District 5 residents to build on these accomplishments and work toward a shared vision of a more prosperous, connected community. Let’s continue to build Strong Families, Strong Communities and a Stronger Future for District 5."