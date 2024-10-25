Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop

An arrest was made Friday night in the attempted armed robbery at the Smoking Joe Tobacco Shop on Hixson Pike.John Todd Sem, 42, was charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine.During the arrest, deputies also recovered a handgun reported as stolen from Georgia.The Sheriff's Office said the incident began when a hold-up alarm was triggered, alerting deputies to respond to the location.The suspect, described as a mixed-race male, attempted to rob the store with a handgun visible in his waistband.Fortunately, no one was injured, and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any goods or money.The incident happened earlier Friday night.Sem remains in custody at the Hamilton County Jail as the investigation continues.