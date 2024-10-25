Latest Headlines

Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop

  • Friday, October 25, 2024
John Todd Sem
John Todd Sem
An arrest was made Friday night in the attempted armed robbery at the Smoking Joe Tobacco Shop on Hixson Pike.

John Todd Sem, 42, was charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine.

During the arrest, deputies also recovered a handgun reported as stolen from Georgia.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident began when a hold-up alarm was triggered, alerting deputies to respond to the location.

The suspect, described as a mixed-race male, attempted to rob the store with a handgun visible in his waistband.
Fortunately, no one was injured, and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any goods or money.

The incident happened earlier Friday night.

Sem remains in custody at the Hamilton County Jail as the investigation continues.
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/26/2024
Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center
Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center
  • Breaking News
  • 10/25/2024
Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
  • Breaking News
  • 10/25/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee Results, Week 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/25/2024
Red Bank Handles Hixson With Big Third Quarter
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/25/2024
Lee Women Win 2-0 Over Visiting Delta State
  • Sports
  • 10/25/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR ... more

Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
  • 10/25/2024

An arrest was made Friday night in the attempted armed robbery at the Smoking Joe Tobacco Shop on Hixson Pike. John Todd Sem, 42, was charged with attempted armed robbery and possession ... more

Elderly Man Airlifted After Being Struck In Cleveland Walmart Parking Lot
  • 10/25/2024

An elderly man was airlifted on Thursday, after being struck in a Walmart parking lot in Cleveland. Authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the Walmart at 2300 Treasury Drive in reference ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/25/2024
April Trial Set For Man Charged With Killing Chris Wright In Front Of Patten
April Trial Set For Man Charged With Killing Chris Wright In Front Of Patten
  • 10/24/2024
CNA Arrested After Alleged Assault On 90-Year-Old Alzheimer Patient
CNA Arrested After Alleged Assault On 90-Year-Old Alzheimer Patient
  • 10/24/2024
Work Getting Underway At Southside Stadium After $78.6 Million In Bonds Are Sold
Work Getting Underway At Southside Stadium After $78.6 Million In Bonds Are Sold
  • 10/24/2024
Pawn Shop Burglary Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests In Bradley County
  • 10/24/2024
Opinion
Immigration Farce In A Nutshell
  • 10/24/2024
Lookout Valley Gridlock
  • 10/24/2024
Proud To Endorse Esther Helton-Haynes
  • 10/25/2024
Action Needed On Narrow, Unimproved Roads Now
  • 10/25/2024
Esther Helton-Haynes, A Rare Asset For District 30
  • 10/25/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Let’s Take The Helmet-To-Helmet Hit Out Of Football Forever
Wiedmer: Let’s Take The Helmet-To-Helmet Hit Out Of Football Forever
  • 10/25/2024
Paul Payne: Sweetens Cove To Continue Shattering The Traditional Norms In The Name of Fun
Paul Payne: Sweetens Cove To Continue Shattering The Traditional Norms In The Name of Fun
  • 10/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Former Chattanooga Prep Player Back In Tennessee
Dan Fleser: Former Chattanooga Prep Player Back In Tennessee
  • 10/24/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 9
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 9
  • 10/24/2024
Sweetens Cove Golf Club Announces Expansion Plan With Reef Capital Partners
Sweetens Cove Golf Club Announces Expansion Plan With Reef Capital Partners
  • 10/23/2024
Happenings
VVA Chapter 203 Holds Christmas Kick Off
VVA Chapter 203 Holds Christmas Kick Off
  • 10/25/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Morgan Luttrell
Profiles Of Valor: Morgan Luttrell
  • 10/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Common Sense From An Old Farmer
Jerry Summers: Common Sense From An Old Farmer
  • 10/24/2024
Heritage House Seeking Vendors For Nov. 16 Holiday Market
  • 10/25/2024
“Shine!” Holiday Show Featured At In-Town Gallery
“Shine!” Holiday Show Featured At In-Town Gallery
  • 10/25/2024
Entertainment
Covenant Theatre Presents Jane Eyre Nov. 14-16
Covenant Theatre Presents Jane Eyre Nov. 14-16
  • 10/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/25/2024
Lee University To Present Percussion Ensemble Nov. 4
Lee University To Present Percussion Ensemble Nov. 4
  • 10/25/2024
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
  • 10/25/2024
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Fall Concert Sunday
  • 10/23/2024
Opinion
Immigration Farce In A Nutshell
  • 10/24/2024
Lookout Valley Gridlock
  • 10/24/2024
Proud To Endorse Esther Helton-Haynes
  • 10/25/2024
Dining
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
City Once Again Has A Chattanooga Brewing Company; Drury Hotel On Shallowford To Have Restaurant/Bar
  • 10/18/2024
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Business
DENSO Announces Expansion Of Auto Supplier’s Tennessee Presence
  • 10/24/2024
Unemployment Rates Stay Below 5% In Nearly All Counties
Unemployment Rates Stay Below 5% In Nearly All Counties
  • 10/24/2024
Shaw Industries To Invest Approximately $90 Million To Expand Domestic Manufacturing Of Resilient Flooring
  • 10/24/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
  • 10/24/2024
The Raines Group Promotes James Fields To Vice President Of Management
The Raines Group Promotes James Fields To Vice President Of Management
  • 10/24/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 10/24/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s DHMM Students Partner With Operation Blessing Hurricane Relief
Lee’s DHMM Students Partner With Operation Blessing Hurricane Relief
  • 10/25/2024
YMCA Early Learning Language Immersion Center Transitions To New Location
  • 10/25/2024
Lee’s Lady Flames To Hold Volley For A Cure
Lee’s Lady Flames To Hold Volley For A Cure
  • 10/25/2024
Living Well
Rheumatologist Trina Pal Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
Rheumatologist Trina Pal Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
  • 10/25/2024
Erlanger’s Project SEARCH Awarded By TN Department Of Disability And Aging
Erlanger’s Project SEARCH Awarded By TN Department Of Disability And Aging
  • 10/24/2024
John Judge: Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be So Scary
John Judge: Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be So Scary
  • 10/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
  • 10/25/2024
161st Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated Nov. 23-25
  • 10/22/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Awarded Capital Maintenance And Improvements Grant From Tennessee State Museum
  • 10/22/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: You Guys Are At The Wrong Rally
Bob Tamasy: You Guys Are At The Wrong Rally
  • 10/24/2024
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
  • 10/24/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/24/2024
Obituaries
Nelson Russell Huffman
Nelson Russell Huffman
  • 10/25/2024
Katharine "Katie" Beach Latimore Taff
Katharine "Katie" Beach Latimore Taff
  • 10/25/2024
George “Clyde” Hartley
  • 10/25/2024