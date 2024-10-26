Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Off-Duty Crash Dies From Injuries

The Collegedale officer who suffered serious injuries in an Oct. 13 motorcycle crash has died.

The Collegedale Police Department said Friday night, "It is with deep sadness that Chief Sapp and the Collegedale Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Enoch Hurd, who died this evening after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, Oct. 13.

"The accident occurred along the Cherohala Skyway, a mile into North Carolina, while Corporal Hurd was off-duty and riding with a group of friends.

"At 52 years old, Corporal Hurd was a dedicated father of three and had been a valued member of the Collegedale Police Department since 2009."

Chief Jack Sapp said, “We are heartbroken by this loss. Enoch served our community with unwavering honor and integrity for 15 years. He was a friend to many, and his positive influence on our city and the lives he touched will always be remembered.”

Officials said, "In the face of tragedy, Corporal Hurd's final act of heroism was to give the gift of life through organ donation. As a tribute to this selfless decision, an Honor Walk was held - a solemn and poignant ceremony that has become a powerful tradition in many hospitals across the nation. Family members, friends, hospital staff, and fellow officers lined the hallways, creating a path of honor for Cpl. Hurd's final journey.

"Through this incredible act of generosity, Cpl. Hurd's legacy will live on, a testament to the enduring power of human kindness and sacrifice."