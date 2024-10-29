Suggs Given 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Brother; Woman Gets Suspended Term In Fentanyl Overdose Case

A man who shot his brother multiple times in a New Year's Eve murder in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

lJarvis C. Suggs pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Gregory Suggs.

Jarvis Suggs, who was 23 at the time of the 2023 incident, was initially charged with criminal homicide.

Witnesses said Jarvis Suggs said he didn't care if Gregory was his brother. He then pulled out a gun from a jacket pocket and began shooting.

The witnesses said as Gregory Suggs lay dying that Jarvis Suggs apologized to him multiple times.

Gregory Suggs was found by police lying on his back. He died after being taken to the hospital.

In another case in Criminal Court, a woman charged in the fentanyl overdose death of Charles "Charlie" Rudder, 39, of East Ridge, has been given a suspended three-year sentence.

Christy Diamond Brandon initially was charged with second-degree murder. She pleaded guilty to attempted delivery of fentanyl resulting in death.

An indictment said Ms. Brandon, who was 33 at the time, provided the victim with fentanyl on May 27. He died that day.

Mr. Rudder was a lifelong resident of the East Ridge area and a graduate of East Ridge High School in 2003. He was a carpenter by trade for 25 years having built many homes in the area.

Family said, "Charles was good with his hands and enjoyed building things in his tool shed. He was an avid Tennessee Vol fan, he loved to attend NASCAR races, he loved life, grilling out, swimming at the Blue Hole and hanging out with his family and friends."