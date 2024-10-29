Latest Headlines

Suggs Given 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Brother; Woman Gets Suspended Term In Fentanyl Overdose Case

  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024

A man who shot his brother multiple times in a New Year's Eve murder in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

lJarvis C. Suggs pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Gregory Suggs.

Jarvis Suggs, who was 23 at the time of the 2023 incident, was initially charged with criminal homicide.

Witnesses said Jarvis Suggs said he didn't care if Gregory was his brother. He then pulled out a gun from a jacket pocket and began shooting.

The witnesses said as Gregory Suggs lay dying that Jarvis Suggs apologized to him multiple times.

Gregory Suggs was found by police lying on his back. He died after being taken to the hospital.

In another case in Criminal Court, a woman charged in the fentanyl overdose death of Charles "Charlie" Rudder, 39, of East Ridge, has been given a suspended three-year sentence.

Christy Diamond Brandon initially was charged with second-degree murder. She pleaded guilty to attempted delivery of fentanyl resulting in death.

An indictment said Ms. Brandon, who was 33 at the time, provided the victim with fentanyl on May 27. He died that day.

Mr. Rudder was a lifelong resident of the East Ridge area and a graduate of East Ridge High School in 2003. He was a carpenter by trade for 25 years having built many homes in the area.

Family said, "Charles was good with his hands and enjoyed building things in his tool shed. He was an avid Tennessee Vol fan, he loved to attend NASCAR races, he loved life, grilling out, swimming at the Blue Hole and hanging out with his family and friends."

Latest Headlines
TSWA Football Polls: Baylor No. 1 In DII-AA, Boyd Buchanan No. 2 In DII-A
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/29/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control To Hear Appeals Regarding Forfeits On October 30
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/29/2024
Suggs Given 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Brother; Woman Gets Suspended Term In Fentanyl Overdose Case
  • Breaking News
  • 10/29/2024
Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck
Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck
  • Breaking News
  • 10/29/2024
Randy Smith: Dodgers Versus Yankees Is A Dud
Randy Smith: Dodgers Versus Yankees Is A Dud
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2024
Signal Mountain Council Members Dismayed By Facebook Attacks
  • Breaking News
  • 10/29/2024
Breaking News
Suggs Given 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Brother; Woman Gets Suspended Term In Fentanyl Overdose Case
  • 10/29/2024

A man who shot his brother multiple times in a New Year's Eve murder in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. lJarvis C. Suggs pleaded guilty to ... more

Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck
Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck
  • 10/29/2024

An attorney said he has been in contact with his client who absconded in a case in which he is charged with vehicular homicide. Attorney Johnny Houston said he expects Neil Peter Meyer ... more

Signal Mountain Council Members Dismayed By Facebook Attacks
  • 10/29/2024

At the last regular Signal Mountain Town Council meeting for both Mayor Charles Poss and council member Susannah Murdock, the council continued to deal with a contentious issue. The terms for ... more

Breaking News
Man Facing 20 Counts Of Child Sexual Exploitation
Man Facing 20 Counts Of Child Sexual Exploitation
  • 10/29/2024
East Ridge To Reach Settlement Agreement Over Housing Lawsuit
  • 10/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/29/2024
Sheriff's Deputy During Hixson Chase: "The Driver Is Taking Shots At Me"
Sheriff's Deputy During Hixson Chase: "The Driver Is Taking Shots At Me"
  • 10/28/2024
Register Gravitt Warns Public Of Fake Property Office Letter
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Commissioners, Place A Stay On The Gateway Project
  • 10/28/2024
Our Mayor Wamp Does It Again
  • 10/27/2024
Ziebold Clarified Issues At The Walden Forum
  • 10/29/2024
Time For County Commissioners To Stand Their Ground
  • 10/29/2024
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: The Neyland Effect
Dan Fleser: The Neyland Effect
  • 10/29/2024
Randy Smith: Dodgers Versus Yankees Is A Dud
Randy Smith: Dodgers Versus Yankees Is A Dud
  • 10/29/2024
Amateurs Lead Tennessee Challenge Cup After First Day
Amateurs Lead Tennessee Challenge Cup After First Day
  • 10/28/2024
#12 Vols Fall To #17/18 Indiana, 66-62, In Charity Exhibition
#12 Vols Fall To #17/18 Indiana, 66-62, In Charity Exhibition
  • 10/28/2024
Paul Payne: Playing The Keep Exceeds Lofty Expectations
Paul Payne: Playing The Keep Exceeds Lofty Expectations
  • 10/27/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Prominent Local Deaths And Recent College Visits
  • 10/29/2024
Doug Daugherty: My 1st Job
Doug Daugherty: My 1st Job
  • 10/28/2024
Jerry Summers: Bad News For Boozers
Jerry Summers: Bad News For Boozers
  • 10/29/2024
Collegedale Imagination Station To Close Nov. 4 For Renovations
  • 10/28/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Tennessee Bar Association
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Tennessee Bar Association
  • 10/28/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
  • 10/28/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
  • 10/28/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
  • 10/25/2024
Opinion
Commissioners, Place A Stay On The Gateway Project
  • 10/28/2024
Our Mayor Wamp Does It Again
  • 10/27/2024
Ziebold Clarified Issues At The Walden Forum
  • 10/29/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
Gas Prices Rise 3.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/28/2024
Crunch Fitness Kicks Off Grand Opening In Chattanooga
  • 10/28/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Coca-Cola VP Darren Hodges
  • 10/28/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Tamekia Brewer To Be Featured On HGTV’s House Hunters, Celebration Is Nov. 6
  • 10/29/2024
Ridgeside Apartment Complex in Hixson Sells For $12.5 Million
Ridgeside Apartment Complex in Hixson Sells For $12.5 Million
  • 10/24/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
  • 10/24/2024
Student Scene
Kim Holder Named Managing Director Of UTC's Center For Economic Education
Kim Holder Named Managing Director Of UTC's Center For Economic Education
  • 10/29/2024
Local 10-Year-Old Student Takes 1st In State, 7th In Country For Math Kangaroo Competition
Local 10-Year-Old Student Takes 1st In State, 7th In Country For Math Kangaroo Competition
  • 10/28/2024
GNTC’s Law Enforcement Academy Prepares Students For High Demand Career
  • 10/28/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 10/28/2024
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Awarded Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2024 Outstanding Care Center Partner Award
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Awarded Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2024 Outstanding Care Center Partner Award
  • 10/28/2024
Chattanooga Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Banquet For The Homeless Set For Nov. 28
Chattanooga Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Banquet For The Homeless Set For Nov. 28
  • 10/28/2024
Memories
PHOTOS: Engel Stadium Through The Years
PHOTOS: Engel Stadium Through The Years
  • 10/29/2024
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
  • 10/25/2024
161st Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated Nov. 23-25
  • 10/22/2024
Outdoors
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
  • 10/24/2024
Obituaries
Stephen “Steve” R. Thompson
Stephen “Steve” R. Thompson
  • 10/29/2024
Lynn Pierce Ashton
Lynn Pierce Ashton
  • 10/29/2024
Wayne Alonzo Searfoss
Wayne Alonzo Searfoss
  • 10/29/2024