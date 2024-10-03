Gold And Diamonds Dealer Rick Davis Facing Multiple Theft Charges

Richard Eugene "Rick" Davis, longtime operator of Rick's Gold and Diamonds, is facing multiple theft charges.

Davis, 70, was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury after an investigation by Chattanooga Police.

He operates from a location at 5301 Brainerd Road.

The indictment lists victims as Brett White ($2,500 to $10,000), William Poston ($10,000 to $60,000), Robert Dysart ($10,000 to $60,000), Joseph Guinn ($10,000 to $60,000), Timothy Houghton ($10,000 to $60,000), Jesse Darwin ($10,000 to $60,000), and Charles Piazza and Lisa Moore ($2,500 to $10,000).