Doc Ed Cullis Retiring From Dismembered Tennesseans After 74 Years

  • Saturday, October 5, 2024
  • Earl Freudenberg

Thousands gathered at Ross’s Landing Friday night for the 17th annual 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival presented by Fletcher Bright Realty. It was a very special evening as Doc Ed Cullis announced he is retiring after being a member of the famous Dismembered Tennesseans for 74 years. The retired orthodontist and banjo teacher has been recognized as one of the country’s most accomplished banjo players.

Doc Cullis is the only surviving member of the original group consisting of Frank McDonald, Fletcher Bright and Ansley Moses. Doc Cullis said the band formed at McCallie High School when the guys asked to play their instruments during detention hall. He said he thought they might have got into trouble for smoking.

The 88-year-old musician has performed with John Hartford (who wrote Gentle On My Mind) and Norman and Nancy Blake, among other musicians.

The Dismembered Tennesseans opened the annual two-day event downtown at Ross’s Landing. Others that performed were Becky Buller, Slogan Ramblers, and the Infamous Stringdusters.

Saturday’s event starts at noon and continues until 10.

Groups include Bluetastic Fangrass, Lone Mountain Band, Damn Tall Buildings, Sister Sadie, The Steel Wheels, Chicken Wire Empire, the Steeldrivers and Brothers Comatose.

Bluegrass music enthusiastic Cindy Pinion serves as the event announcer.

The event is free and organizers stressed there’s plenty of food available for purchase. Be sure to bring your blanket and lawn chairs.

The late awarding winning fiddle player Fletcher Bright started the festival in 2007 as a thank you gift to Chattanooga.

Mr. Bright said he wanted to help preserve bluegrass and folk music and at the same time give back something to his city for its citizens supporting his family in the real estate business.

Mr. Bright’s daughter, Eleanor, is now a member of the New Dismembered Tennesseans.

Also attending the Friday night event was Louie Wamp, brother to former congressman Zack Wamp. Mr. Wamp is scheduled to perform Saturday. Mr. Wamp first learned to play a musical instrument when he was five years old. He attended Cadek Conservatory in Chattanooga and said he now plays just about every instrument in the band. He took up playing the dobro in the mid 90s following an accident. He has played with the Dismembered Tennesseans.

