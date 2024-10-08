Chattanooga Airport Officials Celebrate Return Of Nonstop New York City Flights

Pictured, left to right, are April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport; Jim Hall, chairman of the CMAA board; Brenda Jones, station manager for Delta Air Lines; Mayor Tim Kelly, City of Chattanooga; Councilwoman Carol Berz, City of Chattanooga; and Susan Harris, chief operating officer of Chattanooga Tourism.
Chattanooga Airport officials early Tuesday morning celebrated the return of direct air service to New York City.
Delta is providing the service to LaGuardia after it was ended in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonstop morning flights out of Chattanooga depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at 9:14 a.m.
Evening flights returning to Chattanooga leave at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:56 p.m.
Chattanooga Airport officials said, "This reinstated flight marks a significant milestone in the airport's ongoing efforts to restore and expand convenient travel options for the region."