Chattanooga Airport Officials Celebrate Return Of Nonstop New York City Flights

  • Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Pictured, left to right, are April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport; Jim Hall, chairman of the CMAA board; Brenda Jones, station manager for Delta Air Lines; Mayor Tim Kelly, City of Chattanooga; Councilwoman Carol Berz, City of Chattanooga; and Susan Harris, chief operating officer of Chattanooga Tourism.
Pictured, left to right, are April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport; Jim Hall, chairman of the CMAA board; Brenda Jones, station manager for Delta Air Lines; Mayor Tim Kelly, City of Chattanooga; Councilwoman Carol Berz, City of Chattanooga; and Susan Harris, chief operating officer of Chattanooga Tourism.

Chattanooga Airport officials early Tuesday morning celebrated the return of direct air service to New York City.

Delta is providing the service to LaGuardia after it was ended in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonstop morning flights out of Chattanooga depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at 9:14 a.m.

Evening flights returning to Chattanooga leave at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:56 p.m.

Chattanooga Airport officials said, "This reinstated flight marks a significant milestone in the airport's ongoing efforts to restore and expand convenient travel options for the region."

Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
Collegedale Library Renamed To Honor Longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb
Chattanooga Airport Officials Celebrate Return Of Nonstop New York City Flights
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
Signal Centers Charts Fresh Direction For Assistive Technology Services
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
Kenneth Ray Carroll
