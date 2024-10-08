Chattanooga Airport Officials Celebrate Return Of Nonstop New York City Flights

Chattanooga Airport officials early Tuesday morning celebrated the return of direct air service to New York City.

Delta is providing the service to LaGuardia after it was ended in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonstop morning flights out of Chattanooga depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at 9:14 a.m.

Evening flights returning to Chattanooga leave at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:56 p.m.

Chattanooga Airport officials said, "This reinstated flight marks a significant milestone in the airport's ongoing efforts to restore and expand convenient travel options for the region."