the W Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, and is slated to reopen Monday, Nov. 4, weather permitting.





The closure is for slope stabilization following a rockslide in May.



Motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard/Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain during this three-week timeframe.



Any resident who lives on the W Road will have access to and from their homes. Local deliveries and access to Walden’s Ridge Park will also remain open.