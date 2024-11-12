Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BELL, AMANDA NICOLE
1211 POPLAR ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
8155 THOROUGHBREAD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO
4808 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE
593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
DICKENS, DOMINIC RASHARD
2111 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
FALLINS, MERCEDEE NECHELLE
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 432 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN
26 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODE, DEVONTA R
5216 DONALD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111558
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
HAYES, SENCERE PATRICK
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN
20 DEE UAE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.
GA)
KELLY, JAMES JARON
3982 ARBOR PALCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LASTER, WILIAM LEE
4926 LILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEE, DONGCHAN
8657 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MANILLA GOMEZ, JOSE
115 MANUAL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARCOS, JOSE MATEO
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCKENZIE, VINCENT CARRALIS
4742 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, FORREST LANGLEY
2359 EAST 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS
3663 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063324
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ
107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500
PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
HOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY
3601 CLAIRMOUNTAVE CHATTANOOGA, 31794
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVER, MITCHELL R
241 B AVE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
SMARTT, JEFFERY RAY
508 NEIGHBORS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST
TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY
5210 HICKORY WOODS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 373976187
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
6929 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161007
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS
1017 GREY OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ALLEN JOSEPH
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379152644
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/08/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY CONVI
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY CONVI
|
|CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|DICKENS, DOMINIC RASHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FALLINS, MERCEDEE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODE, DEVONTA R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
|
|HAYES, SENCERE PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/31/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KELLY, JAMES JARON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/13/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LASTER, WILIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/14/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LEE, DONGCHAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MANILLA GOMEZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKENZIE, VINCENT CARRALIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
|
|MURRAY, PAMELA
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/29/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- ASSAULT
|
|OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500
|
|PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SILVER, MITCHELL R
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|SMARTT, JEFFERY RAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, ALLEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024
Charge(s):
|