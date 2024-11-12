Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BELL, AMANDA NICOLE 
1211 POPLAR ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN 
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD NEGLECT

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
8155 THOROUGHBREAD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO 
4808 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE 
593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DICKENS, DOMINIC RASHARD 
2111 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NON-SUPPORT

FALLINS, MERCEDEE NECHELLE 
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 432 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN 
26 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODE, DEVONTA R 
5216 DONALD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL 
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111558 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

HAYES, SENCERE PATRICK 
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN 
20 DEE UAE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.

GA)

KELLY, JAMES JARON 
3982 ARBOR PALCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LASTER, WILIAM LEE 
4926 LILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEE, DONGCHAN 
8657 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANILLA GOMEZ, JOSE 
115 MANUAL RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARCOS, JOSE MATEO 
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCKENZIE, VINCENT CARRALIS 
4742 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, FORREST LANGLEY 
2359 EAST 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS 
3663 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING

OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063324 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ 
107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON 
HOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY 
3601 CLAIRMOUNTAVE CHATTANOOGA, 31794 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVER, MITCHELL R 
241 B AVE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

SMARTT, JEFFERY RAY 
508 NEIGHBORS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST

TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY 
5210 HICKORY WOODS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH 
300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 373976187 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VOSS, GREGORY ALAN 
6929 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161007 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS 
1017 GREY OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ALLEN JOSEPH 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379152644 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE 
4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

