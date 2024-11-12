Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL, AMANDA NICOLE

1211 POPLAR ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN

4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD NEGLECT



CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

8155 THOROUGHBREAD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO

4808 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE

593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



DICKENS, DOMINIC RASHARD

2111 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CHILD NON-SUPPORT



FALLINS, MERCEDEE NECHELLE

22 STARVIEW LANE APT 432 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN

26 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODE, DEVONTA R

5216 DONALD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111558

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND



HAYES, SENCERE PATRICK

7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN

20 DEE UAE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.

GA)KELLY, JAMES JARON3982 ARBOR PALCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLASTER, WILIAM LEE4926 LILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEE, DONGCHAN8657 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMANILLA GOMEZ, JOSE115 MANUAL RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARCOS, JOSE MATEO728 FRAWLEY ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCKENZIE, VINCENT CARRALIS4742 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE, FORREST LANGLEY2359 EAST 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS3663 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGOWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063324Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYFELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500PETTUS, DILLON SHANNONHOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORPIERCE, DAVID JEREMY3601 CLAIRMOUNTAVE CHATTANOOGA, 31794Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SILVER, MITCHELL R241 B AVE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DSMARTT, JEFFERY RAY508 NEIGHBORS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RESISTING ARRESTTAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY5210 HICKORY WOODS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 373976187Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVOSS, GREGORY ALAN6929 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161007Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS1017 GREY OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, ALLEN JOSEPHHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379152644Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/08/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY CONVI

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY CONVI CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD NEGLECT CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DICKENS, DOMINIC RASHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/22/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FALLINS, MERCEDEE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/19/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODE, DEVONTA R

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND HAYES, SENCERE PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/31/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/26/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) KELLY, JAMES JARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/13/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LASTER, WILIAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/14/1952

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEE, DONGCHAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MANILLA GOMEZ, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENZIE, VINCENT CARRALIS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/18/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING MURRAY, PAMELA

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/29/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ASSAULT

OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500 PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST SILVER, MITCHELL R

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D SMARTT, JEFFERY RAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RESISTING ARREST TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VOSS, GREGORY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/31/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WILLIAMS, ALLEN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



