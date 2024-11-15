Latest Headlines

Collegedale Police Officers Investigated For Off-Duty Conduct At Neyland Stadium In Knoxville

  • Friday, November 15, 2024

The Collegedale Police Department was made aware on Nov. 5, of an incident that occurred several days earlier at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, involving off-duty Collegedale police officers. Following the notification, an internal affairs investigation was immediately initiated in response to allegations that potentially involved significant violations of department policy.

During the course of the investigation, Collegedale investigators were informed that the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Police Department had received a criminal complaint related to the off-duty incident involving the officers.

The internal affairs investigation remains ongoing. Two of the officers, Burlon Hayworth and Andrew Carter, have resigned from the department. Corporal Josh Parson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.

Latest Headlines
UT, UTC Basketball On TV
  • Sports
  • 11/15/2024
No. 7 Vols Set For Marquee SEC Showdown At No. 12 Georgia
No. 7 Vols Set For Marquee SEC Showdown At No. 12 Georgia
  • Sports
  • 11/15/2024
TBI Director Says Violent Venezuelan Gang Operating In Chattanooga, Other Large Tennessee Cities
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Collegedale Police Officers Investigated For Off-Duty Conduct At Neyland Stadium In Knoxville
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children
Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Robbery Suspect Captured Near E. 23rd Street Bank
Robbery Suspect Captured Near E. 23rd Street Bank
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Breaking News
Collegedale Police Officers Investigated For Off-Duty Conduct At Neyland Stadium In Knoxville
  • 11/15/2024

The Collegedale Police Department was made aware on Nov. 5, of an incident that occurred several days earlier at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, involving off-duty Collegedale police officers. ... more

Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children
Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children
  • 11/15/2024

A Rossville man who created a pornographic image of his intellectually disabled children has been sentenced to serve 66 years in prison. Jarred Hosch, 41, pled guilty to three counts of sexually ... more

Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen Saturday, November 16
  • 11/15/2024

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway has recently been closed for physical plant improvements and will be reopening on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. “The World’s Most Amazing Mile is in ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2024
Passenger Hit In Drive By Shooting On Highway 58
  • 11/14/2024
Downed Utility Pole Closes Hickory Valley Road
Downed Utility Pole Closes Hickory Valley Road
  • 11/14/2024
Letechia Ellis Running For City Council District 9
Letechia Ellis Running For City Council District 9
  • 11/14/2024
Johnson Field On Lookout Being Loved To Death
  • 11/14/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Who Would You Rather Have?
  • 11/15/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/15/2024
Leadership Means Responsibility
  • 11/14/2024
Sports
No. 7 Vols Set For Marquee SEC Showdown At No. 12 Georgia
No. 7 Vols Set For Marquee SEC Showdown At No. 12 Georgia
  • 11/15/2024
Wieland Leads Chattanooga Men To First Win
  • 11/14/2024
Slow Start Kills Moc Women In 76-66 Loss
  • 11/15/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/14/2024
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
  • 11/14/2024
Happenings
Photography At Point Lookout: Robert M. Linn And The Images That Captivated A Nation Program Is Nov. 30
  • 11/15/2024
Profiles Of Valor: COL Michael Waltz
Profiles Of Valor: COL Michael Waltz
  • 11/15/2024
Did You Know? Informants
Did You Know? Informants
  • 11/15/2024
History of Whitwell’s Paperclips Book Signing At The J Dec. 2
  • 11/15/2024
PSC Autumn/Holiday Show Continues Till Jan. 24
  • 11/15/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/15/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Set For Jan. 17-19 At The Signal
  • 11/13/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Enters 2nd Year Of The Jewel Awards
  • 11/14/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present “Firsts” Fall Concert
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present “Firsts” Fall Concert
  • 11/15/2024
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
  • 11/14/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Who Would You Rather Have?
  • 11/15/2024
Dining
Dirty Dough Sweet Shop Closing Its 2 Chattanooga Locations
  • 11/14/2024
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies Standing Requirements In Tennessee
  • 11/14/2024
Nokian Tyres Sets Production Record, Hires Workers In Dayton
Nokian Tyres Sets Production Record, Hires Workers In Dayton
  • 11/14/2024
Runway Repaving To Bring Bigger Planes To Dalton
Runway Repaving To Bring Bigger Planes To Dalton
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: GCR President's October Market Report
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 7-13
  • 11/14/2024
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
  • 11/13/2024
Student Scene
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Still Well Below U.S. Rate
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Still Well Below U.S. Rate
  • 11/14/2024
Hamilton County Schools’ Students Maintain Steady Growth And Learning Gains, Officials Say
  • 11/14/2024
Miller-Motte College Chattanooga Announces Relocation
  • 11/14/2024
Living Well
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
  • 11/15/2024
Salvation Army And Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Continue Partnership On Angel Tree Program
  • 11/14/2024
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
  • 11/14/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee's Statewide Gun Hunting Season For Deer Set To Open Nov. 23
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee’s Diverse Wildlife Featured In 2025 Calendar
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
  • 11/14/2024
Travel
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
  • 11/15/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
  • 11/14/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Held This Sunday At Hullander Farm
  • 11/12/2024
Obituaries
Suzann Julia Hatch
Suzann Julia Hatch
  • 11/15/2024
Nola Bailey Brumit
Nola Bailey Brumit
  • 11/15/2024
Wayne Wesley Hixon
Wayne Wesley Hixon
  • 11/15/2024