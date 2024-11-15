Collegedale Police Officers Investigated For Off-Duty Conduct At Neyland Stadium In Knoxville

The Collegedale Police Department was made aware on Nov. 5, of an incident that occurred several days earlier at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, involving off-duty Collegedale police officers. Following the notification, an internal affairs investigation was immediately initiated in response to allegations that potentially involved significant violations of department policy.

During the course of the investigation, Collegedale investigators were informed that the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Police Department had received a criminal complaint related to the off-duty incident involving the officers.

The internal affairs investigation remains ongoing. Two of the officers, Burlon Hayworth and Andrew Carter, have resigned from the department. Corporal Josh Parson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.