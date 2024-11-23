Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, ISAAC K

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/09/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, ROBIN CHERI

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUNCH, KAYCE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FARMER, JOHN SIMEON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FEAGANS, JACOB STACY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES

(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY GREEN, BRANDON THADDTOUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/24/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HILL, MARK DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES 39170423

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 (SI

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES 39170423

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 (SI

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JONES, REGINALD ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/07/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTINEZ-MAYA, NICOLAS A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCDANIEL, TADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE MENIFEE, LATREL JAVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/04/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLMSTED, KAYEANNA DAWNYAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PASCHAL, TYREE CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO PATILLO, TALISHA RACEHELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609 PERRIN, STEPHEN C

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROHRER, GAGE KARTER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROSSON, JASON CLAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/09/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAUGHTER, MARQUISEAN S

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/01/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TUCKER, ALAZIA L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTHOUR, JORDAN LAVONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE (VOP)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP) WILEY, KEVON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT WOODLEY, JAMARQUEZ D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/19/2006

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

