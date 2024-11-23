Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
BARNES, ISAAC K
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, ROBIN CHERI
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUNCH, KAYCE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FARMER, JOHN SIMEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES
  • (VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • (VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, BRANDON THADDTOUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/24/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HILL, MARK DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES 39170423
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 (SI
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES 39170423
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 (SI
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, REGINALD ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/07/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ-MAYA, NICOLAS A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDANIEL, TADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MENIFEE, LATREL JAVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLMSTED, KAYEANNA DAWNYAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PASCHAL, TYREE CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
PATILLO, TALISHA RACEHELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
PERRIN, STEPHEN C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROHRER, GAGE KARTER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSSON, JASON CLAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAUGHTER, MARQUISEAN S
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TUCKER, ALAZIA L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTHOUR, JORDAN LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE (VOP)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
WILEY, KEVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
WOODLEY, JAMARQUEZ D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA




