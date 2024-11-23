Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
720 CHERRY ST Chattanooga, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ARREAGA-GARCIA, JUAN JOSE
4507 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, ISAAC K
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BARNETT, ROBIN CHERI
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|BUNCH, KAYCE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|FARMER, JOHN SIMEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES
- (VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- (VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
|GREEN, BRANDON THADDTOUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/24/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|HILL, MARK DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES 39170423
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 (SI
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES 39170423
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 (SI
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|JONES, REGINALD ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/07/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MARTINEZ-MAYA, NICOLAS A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|MCDANIEL, TADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|MENIFEE, LATREL JAVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|NORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|OLMSTED, KAYEANNA DAWNYAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|PASCHAL, TYREE CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|PATILLO, TALISHA RACEHELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
|PERRIN, STEPHEN C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|ROHRER, GAGE KARTER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|ROSSON, JASON CLAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SLAUGHTER, MARQUISEAN S
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
|SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|TUCKER, ALAZIA L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WALTHOUR, JORDAN LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE (VOP)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
|WILEY, KEVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|WOODLEY, JAMARQUEZ D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
