Kelvin Scott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 8

Kelvin Scott has announced his candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, representing District 8, with a platform focused on "community empowerment, economic growth and safety." Mr. Scott said he aims to bring fresh, dedicated leadership to District 8.

Mr. Scott has a longstanding commitment to the Chattanooga community. He has served as an advocate for economic opportunity and neighborhood revitalization as a resident of District 8. He said he understands the needs and aspirations of its residents and is dedicated to making their voices heard.

"District 8 deserves a leader who prioritizes the needs of its residents and actively works to create a safer, stronger and more prosperous community," says Mr. Scott. "I'm running for City Council to be that voice, pushing for policies that empower our neighborhoods and foster economic opportunity."

Mr. Scott is employed by TVA, serves on the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Foster Care Board, is PTA president for Tyner Community PTA, is a former Hamilton County election commissioner, and serves on the Regional Scouts of American Council and The International Business Council for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Scott said his key campaign priorities include:

Community Empowerment: Building stronger connections and ensuring community needs are meet.

Economic growths: supporting small business, creating jobs and ensuring equitable access to resources.

Public Safety: enhancing safety initiatives to create a secure environment for all residents.