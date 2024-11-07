Emergency Road Closure Of Hamill Road Due To Tree Removal

Hamill Road between Gann Store Road and Fairview Road is closed to all traffic due to an emergency tree removal.

City forestry crews were notified of a tree limb that could pose a threat to traffic. Crews are en route and will require the full closure of Hamill Road while the work is being carried out.

Hamill Road will remain closed until 4 p.m. or later.

Big Ridge Elementary can still be accessed by Cassandra Smith Road and the western segment of Hamill Road from Highway 153.

Please utilize Cassandra Smith Road and Lake Resort Drive for the detour.