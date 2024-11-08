Rashaad Williams To Lead Combined Tyner Middle/High

Hamilton County Schools on Friday announced that Tyner Academy Principal Rashaad Williams will lead the combined Tyner Middle/High School when it fully opens in its new facility in the fall of 2025.

With a career in education that began at Tyner Academy in 2002, Mr. Williams returned to the Tyner from Dalewood Middle in for the 2024-25 school year. His experience in Hamilton County Schools features a record of transformative leadership and a commitment to fostering an environment where every student succeeds, said officials.

“Rashaad Williams is the ideal leader for the new Tyner Middle High School,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “He has a proven record of fostering student well-being and achievement, developing staff, and building community partnerships throughout his time in Hamilton County Schools, and I look forward to working with him as he takes on this new expanded role at Tyner.”

Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from UTC and an Education Specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Educational Leadership at Trevecca Nazarene University.

His journey through various educational roles, from English teacher to dean of Students at Tyner Academy and assistant principal at several schools within HCS, has equipped him with the insight, passion and leadership skills necessary to guide Tyner Academy into its next chapter, said officials.

As principal of Dalewood Middle School, Mr. Williams spearheaded a school turnaround characterized by increases in student achievement, enrollment and daily attendance and a decrease in suspensions, expulsions and absenteeism. His leadership has transformed Dalewood Middle School and strengthened community ties through increased partnerships.

With the opening of its new building, Tyner Middle/High will have an expanded number of seats available at both the middle and high school levels through this fall’s School Choice lottery. The School Choice Lottery for 2025-2026 will open Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and be open through Jan. 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

For the 2025-26 school year, Tyner Middle High will have 41 middle school seats and 37 high school seats available across various grades in the district’s School Choice Lottery. Complete information on how to apply for School Choice Lottery seats at Tyner or any other school can be found on the HCS website, www.hcde.org, by clicking on the School Choice button.