Middle Valley Man Shot And Killed

  • Saturday, November 9, 2024

A Middle Valley man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, patrol deputies and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to the 7420 block of Irongate Drive for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Criminal Investigative Services detectives also responded to the residence and began conducting a death investigation.

One witness was present and was cooperating with detectives, the Sheriff's Office said.

At this time, there is no threat to the public or the residents nearby, it was stated.

  • 11/9/2024

After serving on the city of Soddy Daisy’s board of commissioners for 28 years, as commissioner, mayor, and vice mayor, Gene-o Shipley is stepping down. But he is not going away, he said. He ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR ... more

Hamilton County Schools on Friday announced that Tyner Academy Principal Rashaad Williams will lead the combined Tyner Middle/High School when it fully opens in its new facility in the fall of ... more

