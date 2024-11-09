Middle Valley Man Shot And Killed

A Middle Valley man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, patrol deputies and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to the 7420 block of Irongate Drive for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Criminal Investigative Services detectives also responded to the residence and began conducting a death investigation.

One witness was present and was cooperating with detectives, the Sheriff's Office said.

At this time, there is no threat to the public or the residents nearby, it was stated.