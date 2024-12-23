Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABUSAIF, AKRAM 
UNKNOWN RAMALLAH, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CARROLL, JAMES L 
54 GAINESZ DRIVE FLINESTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE 
3905 CREEKVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CLAROS ERAZO, MAYRON JESUS 
VILLAS DE SMITH BANNER ELK, 28604 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CORDER, DAVID ALLEN 
117 MOMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

CROWDER, MEAGAN GIANNA 
1412 E 49 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN 
316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DIB, YOUSEF M 
6732 5TH AVENUE BROOKLYN, 11220 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EZELL, MICKEY RAY 
1505 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GARLAND, DEWEY J 
412 W 9TH ST COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JARRETT, KELLEANA DESHUN 
2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063927 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN 
3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111018 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAWSON, PHILLIP G 
7042 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MARSH, JOHNNY ARNETTE 
3023 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062142 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, VANIESIA B 
2206 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071117 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MERCURIO, BRETT AYERS 
2190 MIRAMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

NORMAN, JOSHUA JAMES 
745 E HILLS RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ MORALES, JERSAEL 
35003 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEBASTIAN, JOSE 
911 ALTAMAHA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPSON, BRIANNA 
431 HARMON DR S DUNLAP, 37328 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SISSON, JOHN C 
3047 EAST 3RD AVE LENORE, 37771 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE 
2005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063843 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS

WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
611 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WESTERFIELD, ANDREW SCOTT 
1156 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON 
4709 CLOVER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

CARROLL, JAMES L
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/01/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLAROS ERAZO, MAYRON JESUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CORDER, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIB, YOUSEF M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GARLAND, DEWEY J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HICKS, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JARRETT, KELLEANA DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAWSON, PHILLIP G
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MARSH, JOHNNY ARNETTE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, VANIESIA B
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MERCURIO, BRETT AYERS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NORMAN, JOSHUA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • KIDNAPPING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ MORALES, JERSAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEBASTIAN, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMPSON, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SISSON, JOHN C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
  • FALSE REPORTS
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



