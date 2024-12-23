Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABUSAIF, AKRAM

UNKNOWN RAMALLAH,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CARROLL, JAMES L

54 GAINESZ DRIVE FLINESTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE

3905 CREEKVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CLAROS ERAZO, MAYRON JESUS

VILLAS DE SMITH BANNER ELK, 28604

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CORDER, DAVID ALLEN

117 MOMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111



CROWDER, MEAGAN GIANNA

1412 E 49 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN

316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DIB, YOUSEF M

6732 5TH AVENUE BROOKLYN, 11220

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



EZELL, MICKEY RAY

1505 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GARLAND, DEWEY J

412 W 9TH ST COLUMBIA, 38401

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JARRETT, KELLEANA DESHUN

2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063927

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN

3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111018

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LAWSON, PHILLIP G

7042 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



MARSH, JOHNNY ARNETTE

3023 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062142

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, VANIESIA B

2206 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071117

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MERCURIO, BRETT AYERS

2190 MIRAMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



NORMAN, JOSHUA JAMES

745 E HILLS RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KIDNAPPING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEREZ MORALES, JERSAEL

35003 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SEBASTIAN, JOSE

911 ALTAMAHA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SIMPSON, BRIANNA

431 HARMON DR S DUNLAP, 37328

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SISSON, JOHN C

3047 EAST 3RD AVE LENORE, 37771

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE

2005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063843

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS



WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER

611 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023707

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WESTERFIELD, ANDREW SCOTT

1156 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON

4709 CLOVER LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:



CARROLL, JAMES L

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/01/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CLAROS ERAZO, MAYRON JESUS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CORDER, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111 CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DIB, YOUSEF M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GARLAND, DEWEY J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HICKS, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JARRETT, KELLEANA DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAWSON, PHILLIP G

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MARSH, JOHNNY ARNETTE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTIN, VANIESIA B

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MERCURIO, BRETT AYERS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS NORMAN, JOSHUA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KIDNAPPING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEREZ MORALES, JERSAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SEBASTIAN, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SIMPSON, BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SISSON, JOHN C

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/31/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



