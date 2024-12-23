Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABUSAIF, AKRAM
UNKNOWN RAMALLAH,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CARROLL, JAMES L
54 GAINESZ DRIVE FLINESTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE
3905 CREEKVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLAROS ERAZO, MAYRON JESUS
VILLAS DE SMITH BANNER ELK, 28604
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CORDER, DAVID ALLEN
117 MOMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
CROWDER, MEAGAN GIANNA
1412 E 49 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN
316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIB, YOUSEF M
6732 5TH AVENUE BROOKLYN, 11220
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EZELL, MICKEY RAY
1505 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GARLAND, DEWEY J
412 W 9TH ST COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JARRETT, KELLEANA DESHUN
2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063927
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN
3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111018
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAWSON, PHILLIP G
7042 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MARSH, JOHNNY ARNETTE
3023 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062142
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, VANIESIA B
2206 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071117
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MERCURIO, BRETT AYERS
2190 MIRAMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NORMAN, JOSHUA JAMES
745 E HILLS RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ MORALES, JERSAEL
35003 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEBASTIAN, JOSE
911 ALTAMAHA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMPSON, BRIANNA
431 HARMON DR S DUNLAP, 37328
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SISSON, JOHN C
3047 EAST 3RD AVE LENORE, 37771
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE
2005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063843
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
611 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WESTERFIELD, ANDREW SCOTT
1156 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON
4709 CLOVER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
