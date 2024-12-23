Water Main Break Shuts Down Part Of Shallowford Road

The 800 block of Shallowford Road Westbound and 700 block of Tunnel Boulevard has a water main break at the intersection.

Tennessee American Water has located the leak, which is in the southbound lane in the middle of the intersection.

A-1 Barricade will be on site to shut Shallowford Road down both directions.

Eastbound traffic on Shallowford will be detoured onto Gillespie Road/North Germantown. Westbound rraffic on Shallowford will be detoured on Moss Streeet/Greenwood Road.

Tunnel Boulevard will remain open in both directions and will be down to one lane through the intersection governed by a portable traffic light on access to Shallowford Road.