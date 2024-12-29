Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFARO MARTINEZ, GRESI A 
2420 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING W/O LICENSE
DUI

BAKER, WAYMON PAUL 
HOMELESS COOKEVILLE, 38506 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE 
620OVERHEAD BRIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, SARAH JOANNA 
124 WOODLAKE RD CHATSWORTH, 307056641 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMINGUEZ, SEAN MICHAEL 
1615 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE 
585 FREEMAN DRIVE COVINGTON, 300168961 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DURM, KARI LYNN 
5349 GREENBRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOX

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GASS, MADISON NICOLE 
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 414D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GESICA- SIMILUIA, CHIRITA 
4350 JIMMY CATER BVLD NORCROSS , 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GILLIS, CONNER MALCOLM 
114 SCENIC PASS STARKVILLE, 39159 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GILLIS, MACKENZIE ELIZABETH 
6468 WINLERKORN LN OOLTEWAH, 373635571 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIOD, CLIFFORD EDGAR 
8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374191904 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN 
1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FILE FALSE REPORTS

MOORE, ANTHONY LEE 
171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN 
1252 GROOVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIEVES, JAVIER 
359 BRADMEYER DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, LONNIE DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RIVAS, HELEN VANESSA 
1443 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAMS, COLLEEN ANN 
6195 STEWEN RD SWANNEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD 
5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL 
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO 
711 S LOVELL AVE CHATANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, KELUNTA DAMOND 
7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211053 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES 
4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 373639025 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE 
37 VALLEY WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILEY, JAMIE LARUEN 
1029 N LARCH ST LANSING, 489065231 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR 
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772792 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOOD, MERCI DESITY 
2521 WOODTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
