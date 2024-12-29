Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALFARO MARTINEZ, GRESI A
2420 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING W/O LICENSE
DUI
BAKER, WAYMON PAUL
HOMELESS COOKEVILLE, 38506
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE
620OVERHEAD BRIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, SARAH JOANNA
124 WOODLAKE RD CHATSWORTH, 307056641
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMINGUEZ, SEAN MICHAEL
1615 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
585 FREEMAN DRIVE COVINGTON, 300168961
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DURM, KARI LYNN
5349 GREENBRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOX
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GASS, MADISON NICOLE
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 414D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GESICA- SIMILUIA, CHIRITA
4350 JIMMY CATER BVLD NORCROSS ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GILLIS, CONNER MALCOLM
114 SCENIC PASS STARKVILLE, 39159
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GILLIS, MACKENZIE ELIZABETH
6468 WINLERKORN LN OOLTEWAH, 373635571
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIOD, CLIFFORD EDGAR
8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374191904
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FILE FALSE REPORTS
MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN
1252 GROOVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIEVES, JAVIER
359 BRADMEYER DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, LONNIE DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIVAS, HELEN VANESSA
1443 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAMS, COLLEEN ANN
6195 STEWEN RD SWANNEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD
5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO
711 S LOVELL AVE CHATANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, KELUNTA DAMOND
7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211053
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 373639025
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE
37 VALLEY WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILEY, JAMIE LARUEN
1029 N LARCH ST LANSING, 489065231
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772792
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOOD, MERCI DESITY
2521 WOODTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKINS, JAMES JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALFARO MARTINEZ, GRESI A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/20/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- REGISTRATION EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING W/O LICENSE
- DUI
|
|BAKER, WAYMON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, SARAH JOANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DOMINGUEZ, SEAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DURM, KARI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/14/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GASS, MADISON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GILLIS, CONNER MALCOLM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GILLIS, MACKENZIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARRIOD, CLIFFORD EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, RICKY R
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/06/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/12/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIEVES, JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|NORMAN, MISTY JOY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NORWOOD, ERIC JOEMEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/22/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/12/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/09/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RIVAS, HELEN VANESSA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAMS, COLLEEN ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATKINS, KELUNTA DAMOND
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WOOD, MERCI DESITY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024
Charge(s):
|