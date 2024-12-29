Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFARO MARTINEZ, GRESI A

2420 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING W/O LICENSE

DUI



BAKER, WAYMON PAUL

HOMELESS COOKEVILLE, 38506

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE

620OVERHEAD BRIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, SARAH JOANNA

124 WOODLAKE RD CHATSWORTH, 307056641

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOMINGUEZ, SEAN MICHAEL

1615 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

585 FREEMAN DRIVE COVINGTON, 300168961

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DURM, KARI LYNN

5349 GREENBRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOX



FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GASS, MADISON NICOLE

930 DOUGLAS ST APT 414D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GESICA- SIMILUIA, CHIRITA

4350 JIMMY CATER BVLD NORCROSS ,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GILLIS, CONNER MALCOLM

114 SCENIC PASS STARKVILLE, 39159

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GILLIS, MACKENZIE ELIZABETH

6468 WINLERKORN LN OOLTEWAH, 373635571

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARRIOD, CLIFFORD EDGAR

8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374191904

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FILE FALSE REPORTS



MOORE, ANTHONY LEE

171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN

1252 GROOVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NIEVES, JAVIER

359 BRADMEYER DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, LONNIE DALE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RIVAS, HELEN VANESSA

1443 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SAMS, COLLEEN ANN

6195 STEWEN RD SWANNEE, 37375

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD

5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL

2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO

711 S LOVELL AVE CHATANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATKINS, KELUNTA DAMOND

7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211053

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES

4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 373639025

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE

37 VALLEY WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILEY, JAMIE LARUEN

1029 N LARCH ST LANSING, 489065231

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR

3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772792

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WOOD, MERCI DESITY

2521 WOODTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ADKINS, JAMES JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING ALFARO MARTINEZ, GRESI A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/20/2006

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING W/O LICENSE

DUI BAKER, WAYMON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, SARAH JOANNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DOMINGUEZ, SEAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DURM, KARI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/14/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOX FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GASS, MADISON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GILLIS, CONNER MALCOLM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GILLIS, MACKENZIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIOD, CLIFFORD EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

FILE FALSE REPORTS JONES, RICKY R

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 10/06/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/12/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIEVES, JAVIER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS NORMAN, MISTY JOY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC

NORWOOD, ERIC JOEMEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/22/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/12/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 12/09/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIVAS, HELEN VANESSA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SAMS, COLLEEN ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT VAZQUEZ, EUMAG MAURICIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/05/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, KELUNTA DAMOND

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WOOD, MERCI DESITY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



